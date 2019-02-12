‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Culber Returns in “Saints of Imperfection” Photos

A fan favorite Star Trek: Discovery character returns in this week’s episode, “Saints of Imperfection.”

Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) was Paul Stamets romantic partner and a medical officer aboard the USS Discovery. When Ash Tyler’s Klingon Voq personality began to reemerge, he had a breakout and snapped Culber’s neck.

Cruz and the team behind Star Trek: Discovery promised that Culber’s story isn’t over and would continue into the show’s second season. “Saints of Imperfection” seems to be the episode where that process begins as it marks Culber’s first appearance in the new season.

The photo below shows Culber looking like he’s had a rough time of things. Even when Stamets saw Culber in the mycelial network in season one the doctor looked well. Have things changed? Considering he’s supposed to be dead this is still an improvement. Fans will have to watch the episode to find out how Culber makes his return.

The photos also show new shots of Sonequa Martin-Green as Cmdr. Michael Burnham, Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Michelle Yeoh as Phillipa Georgiou, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Cmdr. Stamets, and Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly.

Are you excited for Culber’s return to Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments!

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

