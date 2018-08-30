‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Role Moved Sonequa Martin-Green to Tears

Sonequa Martin-Green is the first woman of color to lead a Star Trek series as Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access. The star recently spoke about what the role means to her.

Martin-Green was a presented at the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. On the red carpet, she spoke about how making Star Trek history makes her feel.

‘It makes me cry,” she tells CTV. “It’s incredible. It is such a deep honor and I feel that stories have a duty to do what we are doing, which Star Trek has always done. And so I just consider it such an honor and blessing and God is good.”

On stage, she spoke more broadly about Star Trek’s message.

‘Star Trek has a legacy of inclusivity. And every day we play characters that are not just from different planets, but also different sexual orientations, different genders, and different races,” she said. “And it’s not just science fiction, right? This is the world that we live in. And loving each other, as we are, is how we win. I look out at all of you beautiful, multicultural crowd and now, more than anything, representation matters.”

Star Trek: Discovery is currently filming its second season, which will recast several classic Star Trek characters. Marvel’s Inhumans star Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike. Pike commanded the USS Enterprise before James Kirk.

Rebecca Romijn plays Pike’s first office, known so far only as “Number One.”

Ethan Peck will become the third actor to play Spock, following in the footsteps of Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto. Spock is Pike’s science officer and the foster brother Michel Burnham.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.

via Metro