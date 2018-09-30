Star Trek: Enterprise-Shaped Gaming PC Unveiled By Lenovo

Game long and prosper. This new Tiburn Enterprise Star Trek PC with an optional built-in projector is coming soon. #LenovoTechWorld pic.twitter.com/IcsTCAhTkc — Lenovo (@lenovo) September 28, 2018

Lenovo is boldly taking computers where they have never gone before with the newly revealed Lenovo Titanium PC shaped like Star Trek‘s USS Enterprise.

The Lenovo Titanium Enterprise NCC-1701A is a large computer shaped like the iconic Star Trek Starship Enterprise. The model was unveiled at Lenovo’s Beijing Tech World Conference.

Hardcore Star Trek fans will likely note that the Lenovo Titanium PC isn’t quite an exact replica of the USS Enterprise. Digital Trends reports that Lenovo is owning up to this, saying that the model was made to resemble the Enterprise as closely as possible while keeping enough room for the impressive technology that Lenovo included inside the starship-shaped computer.

That technology includes a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, an overclocked ninth-generation Intel CPU, 32GB of DDR4 memory, a 1 TB M.2 SSD, and a 2 TB HDD. The computer also has a custom high-performance LAN and Wi-Fi setup.

The point being that Lenovo didn’t design the Lenovo Titanium PC NCC-1701A just for its looks. It is meant to be taken seriously as a viable machine for gamers to use, particularly gamers with a deep love of Star Trek. That may make the Lenovo Titanium PC NCC-1701A the perfect PC for logging hours on Star Trek Online, Star Trek Adversaries, or Star Trek Timelines.

The NCC-1701A also has a few extra bells and whistles, including LED lighting and an optional miniprojector.

The Lenovo Titanium Enterprise NCC-1701A has a starting price of about $2,180. Unfortunately, it is only being released in China. Lenovo hasn’t commented on whether it has plans send the Titanium Enterprise on voyages to other countries.

While the original Enterprise‘s voyages seemingly ended when the ship was destroyed in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and replaced with the Enterprise-A in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the ship recently got a fresh design for its debut in Star Trek: Discovery. The ship will return in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, bringing Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount to the series. This will set the Discovery crew on a search for the Enterprise‘s iconic science officer Spock, played in the series by Ethan Peck.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.