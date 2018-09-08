William Shatner Offering ‘Star Trek’ Fans Chance to Spend the Day With Him for Charity

William Shatner is offering fans a chance to spend a day with him at a Star Trek convention. The proceeds for the sweepstakes will go to charity.

Winners will become Shatner’s personal guests at Destination Star Trek in London, England. Those winners will get all of the perks of Admiral VIP access. They’ll also spend the day with Shatner, including sharing a private lunch and high tea a private lunch and high tea. The winners will then be on stage with Shatner during his panel at the convention and take photos with the Star Trek legend.

Proceeds will go to The Hollywood Charity Horse Show, which was founded by Shatner and which supports local and national children’s and veterans’ charities. This year they’ll benefit 16 organizations including Pets for Vets, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Ahead with Horses and Blind Children’s Center.

“I guess you could say this is your chance to explore a new world with Captain Kirk,” Shatner says in the introduction video. “We’ll have lunch together, take some pictures, I’ll even bring on stage to ask a few questions during my panel. In other words, you’ll get to boldly go where no fan has gone before, onstage as my VIP guest.”

You can go to the sweepstakes’ Omaze page for more information.

Shatner recently released a new memoir titled Live Long and…What I Learned Along the Way, in which he discusses his life, including feelings about Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and why he didn’t attend Leonard Nimoy’s funeral.

Shatner also recently discussed whether he’d consider following Patrick Stewart’s example and return to his famous role for a new Star Trek series.

“Right now I’m happy doing what I’m doing,” Shatner said. “I’ve been offered many series over the years. But I haven’t done them because of the commitment of time. And at this stage of my life that’s more valuable than anything else.”

However, he didn’t rule out the idea of showing up in a guest star role.

“It will have to pass through enormous hurdles including permission from Paramount,” Shatner explained, “and then they’ll have to get back to me and see where things are at.”

Are you entering William Shatner‘s Omaze contest? Let us know in the comments!