Star Wars Meets Star Trek In Awesome Fan-Made Crossover Trailer

Ever wondered what would happen if the Federation of Planets went head-to-head with the Galactic Empire? That very scenario is explored in a fan-made mash-up trailer for Trek Wars, an imaginary crossover between Star Trek and Star Wars.

The trailer, created by YouTube user CaptainJZH, borrows footage from classic Star Trek and Star Wars movies to create a scenario where the Death Star ends up in Federation space and Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise, with a little help from smugglers Han Solo and Chewbacca, have to stop it.

The trailer begins with the Federation coming to grips with the horrible ramifications of such a weapon’s existence and then turns into a montage of commanding officers shouting “Fire!” followed by weapons discharges and ships exploding before finally culminating in a showdown between Captain Kirk and Darth Vader.

Check it out above.

While such a crossover clearly only exists in the realm of the hypothetical, it’s a fun situation to imagine. After all, from a certain point of view, the Galactic Empire could be seen as the dark side of Federation of Planets, where both are large governing bodies that are the authorities for many planets in their respective universes.

Could we ever see a crossover like this? Probably not, especially not in a movie. However, if there is hope – however slim – it would be in comics. IDW Publishing holds the comic book license for Star Trek and has enjoyed success by publishing crossover like Star Trek/Green Lantern, Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes, Star Trek/Planet of the Apes, and Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who. There’s also a Star Trek; The Next Generation/Aliens crossover in the works.

Star Wars, on the other hand, is owned by Disney, who also owns Marvel Comics. Naturally, Disney has made Marvel the primary purveyor of its canonical comic books, but it has also given IDW Publishing the license to publish Star Wars Adventures, anthology series that is aimed at younger audiences but is still canonical. While this is purely speculation, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that IDW Publishing could negotiate with Disney to publish a Star Trek/Star Wars crossover as well.

While Star Trek’s movie plans are currently stalled – Star Trek 4 was announced around the time that Star Trek Beyond was released in theaters, but Paramount went silent about it after Beyond‘s disappointing box office numbers began rolling in – Star Wars is still going strong with Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening in theaters on December 15, 2017.