Creature Commandos Star Says Show's Scripts Are Best He's Ever Read

The first release from DC Studios will be Creature Commandos, an animated series featuring an ensemble of characters rooted in horror. James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios, wrote every episode in the show's first season, and Alan Tudyk is a big fan of his work. Tudyk voices Doctor Phosphorus in the series, and the actor says the scripts are the best he's ever read during his career.

"It's so so good. It's what James does very well. Where he brings people together, like Guardians of the Galaxy," Tudyk said during a recent spotlight panel at MegaCon. "Where you're like 'How do a raccoon and a- what the hell? Who are all these people?' And, then they're just the best group. So yeah I'm looking forward to when you see that."

That's when he compared his character to Marvel's Ghost Rider, one of the most popular horror characters in the House of Idea's horror stable.

"I look at the one sheet, and it's like Frankenstein's in there. And some chick with her...like...she's got a fish head, she's got water on her head' and I'm like, 'Where do all of these...Weasel...how do they fit together? This is...this looks bad, maybe?' And then I'm like a guy who looks a lot like Ghost Rider, but it's not, it's Doctor Phosphorous, it's DC, a whole different thing, and it's the best thing I've read," Tudyk added.

The ensemble of Creature Commandos features Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The series will also star Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

