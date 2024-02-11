DC's Creature Commandos Release Window Confirmed

While Superman: Legacy is on the minds of many as the first live-action project in the new DC Universe, the DC Studios franchise officially begins this year with Creature Commandos. The animated Max series has been in production since the new DC Studios structure was first announced and James Gunn has confirmed the series will be released this year. Thanks to a new update from Gunn's brother, Creature Commandos star Sean Gunn, we now have a window when the series will be released.

"I like, as much as possible, to go up and down the spectrum with movies and do really big projects and really small projects. And I'm doing a couple of little ones, a couple little indies that I'm going to shoot in the next month of two. And then, some bigger stuff with my brother that I can't really quite talk about yet," Gunn recently told ScreenRant. "We have Creature Commandos coming out in the fall which is amazing and I just can not wait for an audience to see."

What is Creature Commandos?

Creature Commandos stars Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, with James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn voicing both G.I. Robot and Weasel (his character from The Suicide Squad), and Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic. Other Creature Commandos cast members set to appear include Steve Agee as John Economos and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn previously said of the team. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

