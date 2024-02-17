Creature Commandos: James Gunn Gives New Update on DC Animated Series

As the first official entry into James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, and the newest animated series inspired by DC's heroes and villains, Creature Commandos has already become particularly exciting for fans. The DCU series was announced to be in the works in early 2023, and the anticipation around it has only grown as its ensemble cast and distinct character designs have been unveiled. While Creature Commandos does not have an exact release date, Gunn has hinted that the series will arrive at some point this year — and in a new social media post, he provided an update on how it is taking shape.

"All of the initial animatics are done and locked but the elaborate animated finals are being worked on now," Gunn told a fan in a recent comment on Threads.

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

Who Are DC's Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein (Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The series will also star Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the slate event. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

