Creature Commandos: James Gunn Confirms Major Wonder Woman Villain Appearing

The DC Universe is already firing off with a major villain. Sunday, DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed Circe will be a part of Creature Commandos, the first series in the DCU set to launch later this year. Responding to a fan on threads, Gunn confirmed the Wonder Woman villain is going to be voiced by Anya Chalotra.

"Yes. And there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors," Gunn said on Threads. "But all of the series regulars were announced."

The series was able to go through the actors' and writers' strike of last year because animation wasn't considered part of the work stoppages. Even then, Gunn previously said the show's actors recorded all their lines prior to the start of the strikes. Because of that, the series is still on track to debut later this year.

"Yes, Creature Commandos is all set to come out in 2024," Gunn wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, when asked by a fan. "There have never been any delays, thank goodness. Any info otherwise is a well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking."

Chalotra joins a sizable ensemble that includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, with James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn voicing both G.I. Robot and Weasel (his character from The Suicide Squad), and Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic. Other Creature Commandos cast members set to appear include Steve Agee as John Economos and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn previously said of the team. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

