Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk Fans After WWE Monday Night Raw

Drew McIntyre prayed for this and it happened. This past January at WWE Royal Rumble, CM Punk tore his triceps towards the end of the titular battle royal. The injury occurred when Punk took a hard landing from a Future Shock DDT at the hands of Drew McIntyre. In the weeks since, McIntyre has taken ownership of the injury, bragging about being the one to shelve Punk and putting his WWE WrestleMania 40 dreams out to pasture. Even as Punk has been away from WWE to nurse the injury, McIntyre has kept up the taunts, regularly mocking the Second City Saint during his entrances and matches.

The Scottish Warrior isn't letting up.

After standing tall to close WWE Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre attempted to leave the Frost Bank Center's parking lot but was confronted by fans behind fencing. The crowd shouted and booed at McIntyre, leading McIntyre to respond by blasting "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour, CM Punk's entrance theme, through his car's speakers.

McIntyre's incessant teases of Punk has led to speculation that WWE will pay off this feud sooner than later. Punk's triceps injury is expected to keep him out of action for several more months, meaning a straight-up singles bout between the two wouldn't be possible until late 2024, but there's a possibility that Punk and McIntyre meet face to face before then.

Punk is currently advertised for the April 1st edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, the final red brand show before WWE WrestleMania 40. This has led to speculation that Punk could rope himself into McIntyre's WWE World Heavyweight Title match against champion Seth Rollins, either as a special guest referee or as an additional voice at the commentary table.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th. The anticipated card can be seen below...

CONFIRMED: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes CONFIRMED: WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre CONFIRMED: WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley CONFIRMED: WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch RUMORED: Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins RUMORED: WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton RUMORED: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles RUMORED: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

