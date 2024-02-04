Watch: Drew McIntyre Taunts CM Punk During SmackDown Dark Match

Since CM Punk's return to WWE, several top WWE Superstars haven't shied away from how they really feel about having him back, including WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. McIntyre has undergone an attitude change as of late and he's not letting up on anyone that stands in his way.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble McIntyre faced CM Punk for the first time and "The Scottish Warrior" made it clear that he was going to do whatever he needed to do to win the match. Well, shortly after Punk entered in at No. 27, he met McIntyre face-to-face. The two went at it for a minute and as soon as Punk got laid out with the Future Shock DDT, he began clutching his arm and talking to officials on the other side of the ring. He opted to finish the match which would see Cody Rhodes clench consecutive Rumble victories, a feat that hasn't been done in over 20 years.

Following that match Punk was scheduled for an appearance on WWE Raw where he revealed that he tore his tricep, the same injury that kept him out of action in AEW. He promises that even though he's going to miss this WrestleMania he's going to come back and get his match next year. McIntyre then interrupts his promo to tease an injured Punk letting him know that even though he isn't religious, he "prayed" for that to happen. Punk underwent surgery earlier this week and was seen backstage at WWE SmackDown.

While he will be out for four to six months at least, it's not stopping McIntyre from taking shots at him. McIntyre wrestled Sami Zayn in a post-SmackDown dark match and while he made his way to the ring he taunted Punk. He lifts his arm like Punk does to check the time and points at the invisible watch on his arm. He then shouts, "It's clobberin' time!"

IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME 🤪



Let's rename the Future Shock in CM Punk's honor, your suggestions please... pic.twitter.com/5MNQz2aeNb — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 3, 2024

McIntyre has taken his trolling to social media where he's been posting various memes about Punk, including the famous Grant Gustin meme with his face photoshopped onto his. The headstone was also changed, reading: "CM Punk's WrestleMania main event 2024-2024." Punk isn't the only one he's taken jabs at, as after The Rock coming face-to-face with Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, he posted a gif of Rhodes.