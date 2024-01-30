WWE Raw: CM Punk Addresses Royal Rumble Injury, Gets Attacked by Drew McIntyre

On WWE Raw, CM Punk addressed the state of his injury following the Royal Rumble. Shortly after entering the match, Punk and Drew McIntyre met face-to-face where the Scottish Warrior laid him out flat with a DDT. Right after Punk landed on the mat he clutched his arm and rolled to the opposite corner where WWE officials including referee Jessica Karr were stationed. Punk opted to finish the match where he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes who became the first consecutive Royal Rumble winner in 26 years.

Punk says he came close, that he felt he had it in the palm of his hand. He's not mad at anyone, he congratulates Rhodes on his win, noting that he earned it. He wants to see him go to Philadelphia and "finish the story." He's never believed in luck but he feels a bit unlucky. He addresses his injury, that he tore his right tricep and as much as he tried to push himself to Elimination Chamber, win, and get his match at WrestleMania, it's not in the card. He doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for him because as much as it bums him out and how much his goal and dream as a kid was to main event WrestleMania, perhaps it isn't meant to happen.

Punk mentions Chad Gilbert who is suffering from cancer. He visits him when he says best in the world it doesn't mean he always wins. He pokes fun at his UFC run, that he had a dream and an opportunity, he said yes because it scared him. It scared him as much as coming back to WWE after 10 years but he had to. WrestleMania scares him and it's a goal that might haunt him for the rest of his life. "Best in the World" is people who help other people, people that have cancer. For him, he's there to entertain and for some reason the fans like him for it. He will keep going until the wheels fall off. Although WrestleMania 40 isn't in the cards, there's always next year.

McIntyre interrupts Punk in the ring. He confesses he's said some bad things about him since his return. He thinks he's a poison but he relates to everything he's saying. McIntyre doesn't know what he believes in, he's never been much of a spiritual person, he wants him to know he prayed for it and it happened. When he got into the ring, he targeted him and violently assaulted him. He couldn't let him win. McIntyre says he couldn't sleep that night when he got eliminated but when he heard the news of his injury he slept like a baby. Punk won the battle but he didn't win the war. He exercised the demon, Punk. McIntyre says he's going to find a way into the world title match at WrestleMania and he's going to win, where he will live Punk's dream ... again.

Punk says his heart hurts more than his tricep does. He will come back and main event WrestleMania but his first plan of action when he gets back will be to attack McIntyre. Punk is beaten down by McIntyre who attacks his hurt tricep so Sami Zayn, who has a decorated history with McIntyre, comes to make the save.