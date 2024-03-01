CM Punk's WWE return hit a roadblock before it could ever take off. The self-proclaimed best in the world returned to the ring this past January at WWE Royal Rumble, competing in the titular battle royal. Late into the bout, Punk took a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre, leading to a landing that ultimately tore his triceps. Punk confirmed the injury days later on WWE Monday Night Raw, noting he would need to undergo surgery and consequently miss WWE WrestleMania 40. Despite his absence from in-ring competition, Punk has remained in and around WWE, appearing on the broadcast panel at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff and stopping by WWE Monday Night Raw in February to greet the live crowd.

CM Punk's WWE Return Date Revealed

(Photo: WWE, AEW)

There's no sleep til Brooklyn for the Second City Saint.

CM Punk is currently advertised for the April 1st edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, the final episode of the show before WWE WrestleMania 40, which is set to emanate from the Barclays Center. There is no word on if Punk's involvement at that show will be on the broadcast or exclusively for the live crowd.

Even while away, Punk has spiritually been involved in just about every WWE Monday Night Raw since his injury thanks to Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has embraced his role as the one who injured Punk, regularly teasing the former AEW World Champion for being shelved during WWE WrestleMania 40 season. McIntyre went on to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Title come the Showcase of the Immortals.

The imminent McIntyre vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins bout makes Punk's return all the more intriguing. Outside of the brewing McIntyre feud, Punk is also locked in a personal clash with Rollins. Rollins and Punk's bad blood goes back years, as Rollins has blasted Punk for being a "cancer" in past interviews. Prior to his triceps injury, Rollins vs. Punk was expected to headlined WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1. With both McIntyre and Rollins on Punk's bad side, his return just days before their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match could be used as a way to stoke the flame between the two.

Outside of something involving McIntyre and/or Rollins, Punk could also announce a non-physical role for himself at WWE WrestleMania 40. WWE has occasionally utilized talent in hosting capacities, which could be something bestowed upon to Punk, or he could simply position himself on the pre-show panel or the broadcast booth.