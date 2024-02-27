Drew McIntyre Mocks CM Punk During WWE Raw Promo

Drew McIntyre has assumed the role of the number one hater of the WWE in recent weeks after injuring CM Punk in the Royal Rumble. He's gone on to make disses at several on the WWE roster including WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Punk, and Cody Rhodes. But none have been as impactful as his constant comments about Punk and him losing his opportunity to go to WrestleMania 40.

It first began when McIntyre confronted Punk on WWE Raw. Punk had just confirmed he tore his tricep and would need surgery. McIntyre interrupted the in-ring promo and would go on to beat him up, further injuring the arm that Punk injured taking a DDT from the "Scottish Warrior" in the Rumble. McIntyre would then tweet the infamous meme of The Flash's Grant Gustin standing over Green Arrow (Stephen Amell)'s grave with the peace sign. Only this one had his face photoshopped over top with the gravestone saying "CM Punk's WrestleMania main event 2024-2024." He posted various other memes and would turn the viral gravestone meme into a shirt now available on WWEShop.com.

He then appeared in a SmackDown dark match where he did Punk's rallying cry, taunting him on video. If that wasn't enough, when he appeared on WWE Raw this week, he talked about how he got hurt in the Chamber match, mimicking Punk's same speech. Except in his he noted that he wasn't going to get a chance to wrestle at WrestleMania. "I looked at him and I said, 'who do you think I am? CM Punk?'" Which of course the crowd heavily booed and McIntyre sat directly in the middle of the ring like Punk has done so many times in his wrestling career.

McIntyre was the lone survivor in the Elimination Chamber match this year, defeating the likes of LA Knight, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley. McIntyre stays true to his promise about headlining WrestleMania 40 which he will do against the WHC Rollins. McIntyre won his first WWE title at WrestleMania 36 defeating Brock Lesnar but his second singles title win in WWE followed shortly behind. The match took place in November 2020, just a month after his initial loss to Orton. he defeated Orton for the WWE Title on a random Monday Night Raw. He would lose it to The Miz at the Elimination Chamber that same year which took place at the ThunderDome. Both of McIntyre's WWE title reigns have taken place in front of zero crowds as WWE was abiding by the no crowds policy during the Covid pandemic.