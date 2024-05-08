WWE's Tiffany Stratton Addresses "Annoying" Comparisons to AEW's Mariah May

Tiffany Stratton has surged since joining the main roster. After competing in the titular battle royal this past January at WWE Royal Rumble, Stratton joined the WWE SmackDown locker room and immediately solidified herself as one of the brand's top talents. She competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match the following month, eliminating former multi-time champion Naomi in the process. This past weekend, Stratton challenged for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE Backlash. All this success comes on the back of her NXT run, which saw Stratton hold the NXT Women's Title for 107 days and headline a premium live event against Becky Lynch.

While Stratton furthers herself as a unique competitor in the larger wrestling world with every passing week, there are some that draw parallels between her and AEW star Mariah May. Most of these comparisons aren't complimentary either, as fans have accused each woman of copying the other's look, despite the fact that the only aspect they have in common is their blonde hair.

(Photo: WWE)

"Obviously it's annoying," Stratton told ComicBook. "Just because we have the same colored hair does not mean we look alike or we're stealing each other's gimmicks or styles."

These comparisons are nothing new for Stratton. The former NXT Women's Champion noted that she also sees fans group her with other blonde WWE wrestlers.

"I get compared to so many other people. Trish Stratus. Charlotte Flair. Honestly, I think everyone is on their own path," Stratton continued. "I think Mariah May is amazing. I think she's such a great wrestler. She's gorgeous. It can be annoying for sure, but I feel like wrestling fans are going to be wrestling fans and say everyone's always a copy of this person or this person's imitating this person. It's nothing new to be honest."

"I don't mind at all. I think Tiffany's great. I think she's a superstar," May said in a prior interview. "She's great in the ring. I love her gears. She's a sweetheart. We've spoken before. At the end of the day, there can be multiple blondes. We all love Barbie. We all love the divas. If you think about our age group, we came up on Total Divas and Nikki Bella and stuff, so yes, we're going to look like Barbie dolls, but we're also some of the greatest wrestlers."

May competes on AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS. Stratton can be seen on WWE SmackDown, airing every Friday at 8 PM ET on FOX.