Marvel Introduces New Secret Defenders Team

The latest issue of Doctor Strange brought back a fan-favorite Marvel team with an entirely new look. In-story, the Sorcerer Supreme was dealt a peculiar scenario in which has was required to form a team, although Marvel's mystical mainstay very much prefers to work alone. As such, Strange reformed the Secret Defenders, a team he previously led before. Light spoilers up ahead for Doctor Strange #13, proceed with caution if you've yet to read the issue.

Doctor Strange #13 features the beginning of a new arc by Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry, one in which Strange is forced to deal with a living role-playing game. As the story goes, a particular TTRPG that exists within the Marvel world actually manages to come to love in a demonic manor, bringing the Satanic Panic fears of the 1980s to "real-life."

Because Strange needs a party to play the game, he finds some heroes (and anti-heroes) that agree to join his cause. Coincidentally enough, each of the characters happens to be one MacKay has written at length. Hunter's Moon (from Moon Knight), Black Cat, and Taskmaster all answer Strange's call as they venture into the world within a world to stop something sinister from happening.

Surprising few, it's eventually revealed that Baron Mordo is the one who's brought the evil TTRPG to life. Given the new Secret Defenders hardly explore the living RPG by the time the issue ends, it's likely the plot device will take up a good chunk of the next few issues.

"A living game has taken root in Manhattan, transforming parts of the city into a dark fantasy world," Marvel's synopsis for Doctor Strange #14 reads. "Doctor Strange and his Secret Defenders have managed to insert themselves into the narrative, but they're not alone… Can Strange and company learn the rules and rescue those trapped within, or is it back to the Dark Ages for the Big Apple?"

Doctor Strange #13 is now available wherever comics are sold while Doctor Strange #14 is set for release on April 3rd.

