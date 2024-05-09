Spider-Man Officially Joins Marvel's Vampire Event Blood Hunt (Exclusive)

Spider-Man runs into some familiar faces in a new tie-in to Marvel's Blood Hunt. The vampire event series officially kicked off last week, and has already left a bloody impression on the Marvel Universe. Blade was revealed to be the mastermind behind the vampire uprising, and he's already turned Doctor Strange into a bloodsucker. Several tie-ins and miniseries are spinning out of Blood Hunt, including one for The Amazing Spider-Man. While Earth's Mightiest Heroes are working to strike back at the vampires and bring Earth out of the darkness, some heroic and villainous characters from Spider-Man's supporting roster are stepping into the limelight.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #1 by Justina Ireland, Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit. It quickly recaps some of the vampire madness taking place across New York City, before catching up with Spider-Man's fight with the Lizard. While Lizard takes some swipes at Spider-Man, he stops once they are face-to-face. Not sure how to process what's going on, our hero is interrupted by Misty Knight, who is presumably there to help out.

We then move to Misty Knight's partner, Colleen Wing, who along with Morbius the Living Vampire, is tied up in the back of a food truck. While Morbius is a vampire, it doesn't appear that he's on the side of Blade and his super-vampires, the Bloodcoven. The Blood Hunt preview ends with Colleen using a hairpin to pick her lock and free her hands.

What is Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #1 about?

Spinning directly out of Amazing Spider-Man #49, Spidey's role in Blood Hunt becomes clear and it involves, of course, MORBIUS! That's right, the Web-Slinger's main vampiric villain Michael Morbius is involved in the big vampire play and Peter has to figure out if he needs to take out his fanged foe or SAVE HIM?!

The exclusive preview of Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 15th.