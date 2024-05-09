Exceptional X-Men Introduces Three New Mutants and Story Details

X-Men: From the Ashes will introduce readers to three new mutants trying to navigate the X-Men's world post-Krakoa. The relaunch of the X-Men franchise will have three flagship titles: X-Men by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman; Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez, and Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero. Marvel has already revealed story details for the first two series, and now we have additional information for Exceptional X-Men. Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost are co-headliners in the title, as they work together to train a new generation of emerging mutants in a world that still hates and fears them.

Exceptional X-Men features the debuts of three all-new mutants: the metallic and whip-wielding Bronze, the emotion-stirring Axo, and the stealth-skilled fighter Melee. We also learn that after some of the actions Kitty took during the Fall of X, Kitty Pryde has relocated to Chicago and is attempting to lead a simple life as a bartender. But as what typically happens, an X-Man can never escape all of the drama that comes with being an X-Man.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Exceptional X-Men about?

The synopsis for Exceptional X-Men reads, "Exceptional X-Men begins with Kitty trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. After the actions she took during Fall of X, Kitty craves normalcy and takes a job as a regular-degular bartender. She's definitely NOT getting ready to head up an all-new team of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. Let's see how long it lasts…

"Longtime fans of Kitty Pryde can count on the kinds of adventures you expect from her as a classic favorite, while I hope new and old readers alike will get to love this all-new team of young mutants," Ewing shared. "Kitty, the one-time kid sister figure of the X-Men, has to reckon with her own memories—good and bad—of being a child of Xavier as she navigates a role as leader and mentor for a new generation of mutants who are trying to make their way in a time of crisis."

"The story Eve brought up really hooked me from the beginning," Carnero said. "I found it very interesting to see Kitty away from the X-Men and trying to live a normal life in Chicago, but finding herself with young mutants who have to deal with this post-Krakoa world and Emma's plans."

Ewing also shared how the new cast will connect with both new and longtime X-Men fans: "I always try to strike a chord between appealing to veteran comics fans and new readers, but since so many people fell in love with the X-Men as teens and this book is about a team of young folks, that feels especially important to me here."

Exceptional X-Men #1 goes on sale September 4th.