Patrick Stewart Says His Doctor Strange 2 Cameo Felt "Frustrating and Disappointing"

When Patrick Stewart reprised his beloved role of Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were delighted to see not only him appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also to see him sharing the screen with figures like John Krasinski as Reed Richards and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, though the actor admitted the actual process of bringing the scene to life left much to be desired. Stewart expressed that, due to a variety of precautions, he had to film the scene alone instead of getting to collaborate with other performers, which is understandably an underwhelming experience as opposed to getting to engage with other performers.

"I was alone. I think that, the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same experience, they were shot on their own," Stewart shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "[Which was] frustrating and disappointing. That's how it's been, the last few years have been challenging."

With the scene in question also featuring Charles getting killed, this added another layer of disappointment for some audiences, but we might not have seen the last of Stewart as the beloved figure, as he also addressed the idea that he could play a part in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

In regards to Hugh Jackman reprising his role of Wolverine and that paving the way for Stewart's return, the actor admitted, "It has come up. There's been approaches, but the last two, three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems and COVID."

For a majority of the legacy of the MCU, the idea of characters from Fox's X-Men franchise joining Marvel Studios projects seemed like an impossibility, due to rights issues behind the scenes, but when The Walt Disney Company acquired Fox in 2019, it opened the door for countless storytelling possibilities. After Professor X's debut in the Doctor Strange sequel, last year's The Marvels featured an appearance by Beast in a post-credits scene, voiced by Kelsey Grammer.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that an official X-Men project is on the way, though fans have yet to officially learn when that will happen and who will star in it, but Stewart previously weighed in on reports that he'll return to the franchise for Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I cannot put it to rest because it's not a fact, either for or against. It is a possibility," Stewart shared with Etalk last month about these rumors. "Hugh Jackman and I looked upon Logan as being our farewell, given that I died in that film. Although I've been told I've actually died several times already."

He added, "Know that, and you could get lucky."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Are you hoping Stewart returns to the MCU? Let us know in the comments!