Daredevil Meets With Doctor Strange In New Marvel Preview

It wouldn't be a major Marvel title if there wasn't a crossover in the works. Amid another battle against his faith, Matt Murdock and Stephen Strange will cross paths in the latest issue of Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder's Daredevil run. In a new preview released by Marvel, Murdock is in prayer when he's approached by Doctor Strange.

"Then there's the metaphysical/spiritual, which -- though he's Catholic and I'm Muslim -- has long attracted me to Matt as a character. Put simply, I've spent a lot of time worrying I've disappointed God -- and it's a thrill to get in the head and the soul of one of the few superheroes who's done the same," Ahmed previously told of his take on Ol' Hornhead. "Ultimately, though, I hope this run will show that these different sides to Daredevil's world aren't opposite at all, but intertwined."

Marvel's full solicitation for Daredevil #6, as well as the first few pages, can be found below.

"A BOOK OF REVELATIONS! In their first no-holds-barred arc of DAREDEVIL, Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder tore Matt Murdock's world asunder! With those closest to him ensnared by some dangerous and malevolent force, Matt's been left with nothing but questions. IN THIS ISSUE, he finally starts to get some answers from the STRANGEst source of all…"

LEGACY #668

Written by: Saladin Ahmed

Art by: Aaron Kuder, Jesus Aburtov

Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: February 21, 2024