New Gotham City Sirens Miniseries Announced by DC

Fans have been eager to see the Gotham City Sirens make their return, whether in comics or in some sort of adaptation — and it looks like they will soon get their wish. On Thursday, DC officially announced plans to publish a new Gotham City Sirens miniseries, which will run weekly across August of 2024. The four-issue miniseries will be written by Leah Williams (DC's Power Girl, Marvel's X-Factor) with art by Matteo Lolli (DC's Harley Quinn; Marvel's Deadpool), Daniel Hillyard (Image's Plush, Vinyl, Plastic), and Brandt & Stein (DC's Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder; Marvel's The Mighty Captain Marvel).

As the title suggests, Gotham City Sirens will see the return of the alliance between Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy. Judging by the covers, the newer antiheroine Punchline will also be making an appearance. All four issues will be arriving in August, with Gotham City Sirens #1 on August 7th, Gotham City Sirens #2 on August 14th, Gotham City Sirens #3 on August 21, and Gotham City Sirens #4 on August 28th. The main Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy series will be taking a one-month pause to accommodate for the new storyline.

What Is Gotham City Sirens About?

In Gotham City Sirens, a violent and highly illegal energy drink-sponsored hunting operation kicks off the action, threatening the lives of wildlife and the residents of Gotham City alike, and the only ones fit to save the day are the criminal trio of Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn! They're back together as a team and ready for action…for the first time in years!

Gotham City Sirens will have special appearances by White Rabbit and Punchline and introduce the cowboy-henchmen sensation soon to be sweeping the nation known as the Nasty Boys! Get your chaps, spurs, and hats out, 'cause its wild west himbo-hunting season for the Gotham City Sirens! Gotham City Sirens has guts (thanks to Harley), goo (we see you, Ivy), and grit (Selina, naturally), and maybe some gristle, too (Bud and Lou are involved!).

Keep scrolling for the first look at DC's Gotham City Sirens relaunch.