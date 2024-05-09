DC Reveals New Look at DC vs. Vampires Sequel

DC's latest Elseworlds series is about to take flight. On Thursday, DC revealed new updates about DC vs. Vampires: World War V, the new 12-issue series that will be launching in August. DC vs. Vampires: World War V is part of DC's newly-relaunched Elseworlds line, and is a sequel to the previous series DC vs. Vampires and DC vs. Vampires: All Out War. As the title suggests, the series, from Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, imagines a version of the DC Universe where an ever-growing number of heroes and villains are possessed by vampiric bloodlust.

DC vs. Vampires: World War V #1 features a main cover by Schmidt, with variant covers by Steve Beach, Jae Lee, Riley Rossmo, and Nikola Čižmešija, plus a foil variant cover by Homare.

What Is DC vs. Vampires: World War V About?

In DC vs. Vampires: World War V, it's the dead of winter, and any hope for a fragile truce between the Green Arrow-led human heroes and vampire queen Barbara Gordon's army has been dashed by Damian Wayne and his guerrilla fighters. Damian is the only one fighting back against the bloodthirsty hordes, leaving Green Arrow with a choice: Does he stand and fight or sacrifice the boy in the name of peace?

According to DC, not only will this new Elseworlds series build upon the compelling storylines from the previous DC vs. Vampires series, but readers can also expect to see reimagined versions of current DC Super Heroes in this dark and terrifying world.

What Are DC's Elseworlds Comics?

The initial lineup of books will follow the mission statement of the original Elseworlds line, which launched in 1991 and offered stories that take place outside of DC's main continuity, including titles like Kingdom Come, Superman: Red Son, and Justice League: The Nail.

"Out-of-continuity stories have always been a pillar of DC publishing, granting creators the ability to explore all the wild corners of the DC Universe," DC Executive Editor Ben Abernathy said in a statement when the titles were announced. "We're excited to bring a whole new slate of titles under the ELSEWORLDS banner in 2024, combining some all-new titles from top storytellers, as well as sequels from the current DC line that fit that same out-of-continuity aesthetic."

