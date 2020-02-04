The Flash Showrunner Teases How Midseason Premiere Honor's Oliver's Death

The CW's Arrowverse shows have been establishing their place in a post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" universe, and The Flash will finally do so later this week. Given how much time the series spent setting up for the reality-shattering crossover, it's safe to say that things will quickly be different. And according to a new interview from The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, the midseason premiere will carry the effects of "Crisis" - particularly, the death of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) - in a whole new way.

"This is us honoring the legacy of Arrow, the mothership, and what Ollie wants to tell Barry in his own way — celebrate life!" Wallace told TVLine. "That’s what he tried to tell him in the crossover, but Barry, as we’ll see in the season opener, didn’t get the memo and needs to be reminded. [Laughs] It’s done in a very special way that I hope the fans really enjoy. We wanted our first episode after Oliver’s death to be one that honors Oliver. I thought that was very important."

That storyline will also feature a cameo of sorts from Arrow's John Diggle (David Ramsey), who will help with the catharsis in a way.

“There’s a whole cast [of characters] over there that’s still recovering from Oliver’s death, and part of the connection to Oliver is Diggle, obviously," Ramsey said in a previous interview. "So Diggle’s presence there serves as kind of a conduit, a way to grieve. But there’s also a case, there’s something to solve… that Diggle’s a part of.”

According to Wallace, Barry's complicated feelings about Oliver's death will be just one of many illustrations of the aftermath of "Crisis".

"Season 6B is fallout from Crisis, because everything starts with this new world that Crisis has launched," Wallace explained. "We’re on a whole new Earth now, so what does this mean? It’s a brand-new game, and there are new challenges and Team Flash has no idea what they are. They’re going to catch them by surprise."

You can check out the synopsis for the midseason premiere, which is titled "Marathon", below!

"LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him.

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett."

Are you excited to see how The Flash deals with the fallout of "Crisis on Infinite Earths"?

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

