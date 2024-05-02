Cobra Kai Season 6 Teaser Released by Netflix

Cobra Kai is coming to an end on Netflix, as the sixth season of the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series will be its last. During this year's Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the streaming service dropped some big news about Cobra Kai Season 6. Not only did fans get word as to when the final episodes will drop, but folks also got a glimpse at what's in store thanks to a brand new teaser trailer.

The teaser for Cobra Kai Season 6 dropped on Tuesday morning, offering up some footage from the final karate showdown for Daniel and Johnny's students. You can check out the full teaser in the video below!

In addition to the release of the teaser, Netflix also unveiled its release strategy for Cobra Kai's final season. The supersized Season 6 will consist of 15 total episodes, which will be released in three batches over the span of several months.

Part 1 of Cobra Kai Season 6 is set to be released on Netflix July 18th. A few months later, on November 28th, Part 2 will be released. Part 3 — the final batch of Cobra Kai episodes — will be released at some point in 2025, but a specific release date hasn't yet been announced.

Season 6 picks up after the events of Season 5, and sees the Cobra Kai students embark on a journey to compete in the karate world championships, where they will face their toughest opponents yet. Here's Netflix's official description of Cobra Kai Season 6:

"Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."

One of the biggest questions surrounding the final season of Cobra Kai is whether or not Hilary Swank will have a role at some point. Many of the lead actors from the various Karate Kid movies have appeared on the show at one point or another, but The Next Karate Kid's Swank has yet to show up. While speaking to Collider earlier this year, the actress didn't offer fans too much hope about her potential Karate Kid return.

"I don't think I am, unfortunately," Swank said. "I know. It's, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, 'What's it like working with Clint Eastwood?' But I think, 'Are you going to be on Cobra Kai has almost surpassed that?'"