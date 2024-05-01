Fairly OddParents: A New Wish Release Date Announced With First Trailer

The Fairly OddParents are making their comeback with a new CG animated series, and Fairly OddParents: A New Wish has revealed its first look trailer ahead of its broadcast premiere later this month! First making its debut with Nickelodeon as a series of shorts within Oh Yeah! Cartoons in the late 1990s before the series was picked up in 2001, The Fairly OddParents has since gone on to become a massive franchise with ten seasons, multiple TV specials and movies, live-action feature films, and even a live-action TV series released in the years since. Now it's coming back with a new CG animated series!

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish follows Cosmo and Wanda as they become the Fairy Godparents for a new 10 year old child, Hazel, as she moves to the city of Dimmadelphia and deals with the anxiety of a new school, new friends, and new surroundings around her. This also comes with a new take on the franchise's original look with a fully CG animated style that you can see in action with the first look trailer for the upcoming new animated series. Nickelodeon has shared the trailer for Fairly OddParents: A New Wish on their Instagram along with the confirmation of its premiere on May 20th. Check it out below:

What Is Fairly OddParents: A New Wish?

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish will be making its debut on Nickelodeon on Monday, May 20th, and will be running for 20 episodes for its debut. Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris will be reprising their roles as Wanda and Cosmo respectively (who are teased to be coming out of a 10,000 year retirement as of the new series), and Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Craig of the Creek) will be making her debut in the franchise as the new kid at the center of it all, Hazel.

As for what to expect from the newest take on the franchise, Nickelodeon teases Fairly OddParents: A New Wish as such, "In Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad's new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it's the first time she's been without her brother, Antony, who's just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors…they're Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents! And they're coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel's wishes come true."