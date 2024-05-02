Harley Quinn Star Addresses Season 5 Return

It was announced back in November that the beloved animated series, Harley Quinn, had been renewed by Max. DC fans are eager to see the show's upcoming fifth season, especially after the season four finale featured some exciting shakeups and teases. In the finale, it was revealed that Batgirl had survived Joker's shooting, and is now paralyzed from the waist down. She was still able to help Harley and Poison Ivy take down Lex Luther using her tech skills, and she revealed at the end of the finale that she was leaving the Bat Family to take her skills to another team: the Gotham City Sirens. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Batgirl voice actor, Briana Cuoco, and we asked if she has read anything for season five.

"I don't know anything," Cuoco admitted. "I just got asked this in another interview and he thought I was being facetious. I actually really don't. I hope that girl's around, obviously I have no control over that. I love her so much. I love how sort of earnest she is and pure and I mean, obviously in this last season she's changed a little bit, but I adore her and I hope I get to go back."

Max Teases Harley Quinn Season 5:

"The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive," Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim said when the show was renewed. "They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5."

Watch Briana Cuoco in Dead Boy Detectives:

You can currently watch Cuoco in Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix. You can read the description of the series here: "Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases."

