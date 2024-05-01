Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Men, Harley Quinn, and Invincible

Marvel and DC put out great covers for Mystique and Harley Quinn last week, and fans are hunting them down! That wasn't the only cover artwork to generate buzz; Artgerm's Something is Killing the Children also was a huge hit. Deadpool & Wolverine is getting closer, and key books are heating up again. X-Men '97 has also been causing several keys to jump back into the spotlight. Finally, a neat crossover makes it to the top ten, thanks to Invincible. Read through our top ten list to see what happened in the Invincible Season 2 finale.

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: X-Men Forever #2 – Arthur Adams (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: Arthur Adams' covers have always been a top collector's item. With the recent success of X-Men '97, X-Men covers have been rising in popularity. Mystique is also a top-selling X-Men cover character. Aside from it being fantastic cover art, this book is also a retailer incentive, a 1:25 ratio cover. The rarity adds to the desire to collect this cover and show off amazing Adams artwork! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $41.

#9: Harley Quinn #39 – Mindy Lee (1:50) | DC | 2024: What a great cover from artist Mindy Lee! Harley Quinn is known for her wild covers, and this one is on the list! The cover depicts the character in a colorful space suit facing off against robotic minions. It is a great cover and it is also a retailer incentive variant, making it even harder to find! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $124.

#8: Something Is Killing The Children #36 – Stanley Artgerm Lau – Thank You | BOOM! STUDIOS | 2024: Artgerm is one of the most sought-after cover artists in the industry today. His artwork has a huge fandom. Moreover, Something is Killing the Children is one of the most popular series, BOOM! Studios has produced. Pair these two factors with a limited retailer thank-you variant, and you have a highly desirable cover to chase! We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $31.

#7: The Uncanny X-Men #221 | MARVEL | 1987: Mr. Sinister is playing a huge role in the latest X-Men series. The animated show depicts Mr. Sinister as one of the main villains in the series. Since the show's announcement, Mr. Sinister was rumored to be in the show. Fans did not know his role's importance, whether he would be a villain of the week or a mainstay player. It turns out that Mr. Sinister is playing a huge role, and fans are swarming to pick up his first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of 435.

#6: Marvel Team-Up #14 | MARVEL | 2006: In this issue, we see Invincible hop through the multiverse and end up in the main Marvel comic universe. He assists Spidey and the Avengers in a battle against Doc Ock. As most fans know, the rights to IP in comics vastly differ from those of film rights. It looks like Amazon didn't have the right to use Spider-Man, but they still handled the multiverse hop in their own way. Instead of running into our favorite wall-crawler, Invincible hops the multiverse and ends up assisting Agent Spider in a battle against Prof Ock. It's an elegant way of dealing with this pivotal moment while also navigating legal restrictions over Marvel IP. Fans of this moment wanted to revisit the original team-up and are picking up tons of copies of this great event! We tracked 19 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 63%, with a high sale of $775 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $275.

#5: X-Men #53 | MARVEL | 1996: There has been so much going on in X-Men '97 that fans are caught up in processing the events vs theorizing storylines. However, that changed with the debut of the latest episode. The ending revealed that Magneto was currently held captive by the surprise villain Bastion. Bastion also monitored Professor Xavier's whereabouts. Fans are speculating that Bastion is attempting to pit Magneto against the X-Men team and, subsequently, Professor X. This clash, at such a high emotional time in mutant-kind, might be the catalyst to bring out the monstrous villain, Onslaught! If this is true, fans have quickly grabbed his first appearance this past week! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $5.

#4: The Uncanny X-Men #333 | MARVEL | 1996: The X-Men '97 series consistently boosts X-Men keys that have been dormant for years. The latest episode ended with a surprise villain debut: the mastermind behind the attack on Genosha, Bastion! In the comic books, the genocide on Genosha was orchestrated by Cassandra Nova. It looks like the showrunners are pointing the attack to Bastion and his manipulation of Bolivar Trask. Nevertheless, until the episode drops tomorrow, we won't know Bastion's endgame. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8.

#3: New X-Men #114 | MARVEL | 2001: Cassandra Nova has been a long-rumored villain for the Deadpool & Wolverine film. This past week, the movie released a second trailer, confirming the villainess' appearance in the film. The trailer also built a ton of hype around the film in general. Fans are ready to see the merc with a mouth join the MCU! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

#2: The New Mutants #98 | MARVEL | 1991: Deadpool & Wolverine continues to get closer every day! As the movie approaches, more and more rumors are unraveling. The latest rumor is about the movie's end credit scene. Several well-known leakers have shared that they have seen the end-credit scene of the movie. The scene is being praised across the board, and it is said to completely redefine the MCU. However, nearly all the leakers have a united front when sharing any information about the scene. Nearly all information from Deadpool & Wolverine has been pretty tight-lipped, but the rumors have had enough fuel to light the fire under these keys! We tracked 41 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 24%, with a high sale of $1,382 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $386.

#1: Dazzler #1 | MARVEL | 1981: Taylor Swift cameoing as Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine has been the most popular rumor surrounding the film. It has been a long time since any new rumor has emerged, but the book has managed to stay on our top lists just because of Swift's star power alone. However, Swift fans are now combing through her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, to find out any information about her cameo. In the final track of her album, Clara Bow, there is a lyric that reads, "The future's bright, dazzling." This small line has been speculated as the star's way of confirming to her fans that she will be playing the character Dazzler. Obviously, this is not hard evidence, but it was enough to push this book back to the number one spot! We tracked 61 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 110%, with a high sale of $174 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $9.