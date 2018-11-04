‘Arrow’: “Due Process” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Due Process,” the November 19 episode of Arrow.

In the episode, things are starting to come together in a way that might eventually get Oliver out of prison in time for the “Elseworlds” crossover. Without explaining exactly how, the synopsis teases that Laurel will step in to help Oliver, “flexing her muscles” as district attorney.

While last season saw a lot of focus by the fans on Laurel’s journey toward redemption, it ended with her still impersonating the “real” Laurel and standing in as the district attorney in spite of all the horrible things she had done while working for Diaz. This season, less has been made of her redemption, but she seems to be more honestly humanized, and a move to help Oliver might be a step in that direction…

…although she obviously has reason to want to see Diaz gone, too, so it is not as though it would be entirely without benefit to her.

The episode also says that Felicity enlists help from a surprising source in pursuit of Diaz, and while that might be Laurel, it seems unlikely. It also could be the recently-transferred Agent Watson, although working with Felicity at this point feels like it would definitely get her fired. That leaves few “surprising” options, although the new Green Arrow has figured relatively little into the synopses so far this season, so maybe that’s who we are looking at.

Most of the rest of the team seems pretty absent from this synopsis, so it is very possible that there is something big going down at ARGUS that we don’t yet know about, or maybe this is just a smaller episode to get everybody rested ahead of the crossover at the start of December.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“Due Process” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

LAUREL STEPS IN TO HELP OLIVER

Slabside becomes even more dangerous after a guard is murdered and everyone is a suspect. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) enlists help from a surprising source in her pursuit of Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) flexes her muscles as the District Attorney.

Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Tonya Kong.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW.