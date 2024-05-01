Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/1/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Blood Hunt #1, Superman: House of Brainiac Special #1, and The Blood Brothers Mother #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) DC'S SPRING BREAKOUT! #1 DC anthology comics are normally a mixed bag, taking creative teams and letting them go hog wild with stories and characters that might not be featured in the "big" books. That being said, Spring Breakout is able to buck the trend in offering readers with eight delightful stories that play on the strengths of the DCU and its characters that are well worth the $10 price tag. Of the stories, my favorites included Harley and King Shark hitting the town to celebrate the latter's birthday, Lex Luthor completing a rather complicated challenge, and Martian Manhunter and Clayface having a rather dynamic "act-off". Don't let the fact that the stories here might not be referenced in future crossovers or world-ending subplots, DC's Spring Breakout! is DC Comics at its best and has serious funs with its heroes and villains along the way. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE FLASH 2024 ANNUAL #1

The Flash 2024 Annual #1 proves to be absolutely essential reading for the current run of The Flash, as it compresses some heavy loads of exposition and ongoing storylines into a single, over-sized issue bound to read better as a whole than stretched across multiple months. While this seems to be a wise approach overall, it compresses some current flaws with The Flash with an inconsistent collection of artists. Taken as a whole, the annual provides a recap of the sci-fi strangeness and metatextual qualities defining writer Simon Spurrier's take on the character. These concepts remain interesting, but their connections to one another and the human story of Wally's family are tenuous and it often reads like these sequences will read more impactfully when the story is considered as a whole. Further hints and suggestions only tease at how this story fits together after the better part of a year being developed. Seeing all of the new characters, planes of existence, and other oddities in a single issue helps readers see the problem with more clarity; this is counterbalanced by an array of artistic contributors who often lack the distinct style and visual language that's defined these ideas in earlier issues, though. It's a mixed-result that serves to condense a lot of high-level concepts without pushing the story much further. Hopefully, it lays the groundwork for some much more effective issues of The Flash ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN 2024 ANNUAL #1 Harley Quinn 2024 Annual is a fun, wacky little adventure that sees Harley and Zatanna of all people have some serious hijinks on a cruise ship. While the story leans a little too hard into the wacky and the hijinks and at times almost feels like its dumbing Harley down, there's just so much fun to be had as the duo try to solve a maritime murder (sort of) that makes it a deeply enjoyable ride. The art is a little uneven in a few places and things tend to feel a little rushed in the wrap up, but overall, it's a delightful departure from Harley's typical adventures and is so much fun. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING 2024 ANNUAL #1 Threading a narrative needle across multiple established comic runs is a Herculean effort, and as Nightwing's long-overdue origin of Bea Bennett proves, it's not always a flawless one. In theory, the many story beats in this issue should be fodder for a fascinating exploration of her character, but the end product is mired with large chunks of exposition that are either superficial or head-scratching. Best efforts are on display from writer-artist Travis Moore, but the deluge of plot twists might baffle even the most die-hard Nightwing readers. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: HOUSE OF BRAINIAC SPECIAL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] DC's "House of Brainiac" hit the ground running in its first two chapters across Action Comics and Superman, and while the next chapter hasn't arrived just yet, there is one important stop to make before we get there. DC Comics delivers the Superman: House of Brainiac Special #1 to comic stores this week, and it lives up to its billing as "Chapter 2.5" throughout three compelling stories that paint an impressively complete picture of the current state of things and how they came to be. These stories not only matter to the greater story, but also serve to flesh out that world pre- and post-attack, while also teeing up the next big move in Brainiac's master plan. The scale is already grand, but what is perhaps most impressive is how the creative teams keeps everything moving forward while tethering readers to the people experiencing all this chaos. That attention to detail is paying off in spades. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 BLOOD HUNT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] After only one issue, it's hard to say where Blood Hunt will land within the pantheon of superhero event comics. DC took its shot at "superheroes versus vampires" just a couple of years ago to mixed results and Marvel events have been hit or miss in recent years. But it's been quite a while since I've seen one start on such a high note and it'll have me hooked reading through the summer. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 CABLE #4 The relationship between these two Cables, and the difference in the way they view their world, is such a compelling concept. So much could be done with them and it feels frustrating that the opportunity was used on such an uninteresting story. There's so little to dig into or care about overall, but the little nuggets between those two leads serve as reminders that the entire series could've been a lot stronger. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1 With Deadpool & Wolverine on the horizon, Marvel Comics decided to capitalize by pairing the two up for a new limited series dubbed "WWIII." But Joe Kelly is back to do more than just have Wade make quips and Logan growls his way through yet another fight. There's a twist that, somehow feels like the best possible version of what Fox did with Deadpool at the end of X-Men Origins: Wolverine and it could result in Wade's character finally evolving for the first time in what feels like decades. Or maybe will get a comedic rug pull in a couple of issues. Either works! -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 GET FURY #1 Get Fury #1 (re-)introduces readers to three familiar figures from writer Garth Ennis' war comics published by Marvel, two of which come from the superhero genre: Nick Fury and Frank Castle. Readers picking up the issue should be aware that this is most certainly not a superhero comics, though, as it immerses them in the relentlessly brutal quagmire that was the Vietnam War in 1971. Fury and Castle function as archetypes—the spymaster and man of violence—destined to survive witnessing this terrible conflict. Get Fury #1 sets the stage for this particular encounter, framed within but not requiring the context of many prior stories also penned by Ennis. Fury has been captured by the N.V.A. and the C.I.A. would rather he die quickly than be tortured into giving up his secrets, thus Frank Castle. It's an engaging premise in its own right, but it's the weight and realism offered to this setting by Ennis' knowledge and artist Jacen Burrows' keen eye for details (and unwillingness to flinch at depictions of violence) that makes it land. Even figures like Castle and Fury are made to seem like minor figures in a much larger world and when the introduction is complete by issue's end, readers are readied to read a bona fide war story and all that it really entails. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL THOR #10 Immortal Thor #10 is a sizzling follow-up to Roxxon Presents: Thor #1 that carries over much of its biting, satirical tone (even addressing moments where that issue may have pushed the parody too far). The change in art style in this issue from the last is jarring, but it suits the issue's events, darker as Thor falls into the trap, and shadowy as Amora alters reality around her. Ultimately, the issue takes a surprising turn toward the end that'll have readers guessing, but putting the issue down fulfilled. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #12 The Incredible Hulk is one of the best comics Marvel Comics is publishing today, and this is one of the best issues of the series to date. A fantastic chapter added to this folk horror journey that excels at doing things that so many others struggle with. There are cameo characters who feel purposeful and so natural to the story. An alternate/pocket universe feels warranted and not like a scapegoat. Johnson and the team know exactly how to hit the right notes on all the basics and just soar when branching out into new creative territory. And it's such a joy to have Klein back in action after a short hiatus. If it keeps this up, Johnson's The Incredible Hulk is going to eventually get recognized as the true and worthy companion to Immortal, and I'm not sure there's a better compliment I could offer. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18 The Invincible Iron Man #18 struggles to make its climax seem significant in the shadow of the largely disjointed "Fall of X" event. Even with characters as powerful as Nimrod, Magneto, and Fei Long on the page, the events of this issue seem entirely segregated from the war against Orchis. Each new discovery, like Magneto's use of Mysterium, is presented almost in a vacuum as new ideas are quickly explained to have no relevance beyond the current moment. The result is a story that feels very small even as the increasingly over-sized versions of Iron Man armor overwhelm the horizon. With action sequences characterized as standard superhero fare and smarmy narration explaining everything that's currently happening and what's to come on the page, it's difficult to develop much excitement for this climax. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #5 Power Pack: Into the Storm #5 moves forward with more action for its tiny heroes. As the crew gets a better understanding of their powers, all eyes turn to the pack as danger comes their way from an unlikely avenue. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #7 Sometimes a shift in location can do wonders, and that's certainly the case for Spider-Woman. Spider-Woman #7 continues Jessica Drew's quest to get her bearings after recent life-altering revelations and take the fight to Hydra for what they've done at the same time, and so far the trip is paying dividends. Writer Steve Foxe has locked in on the humor, charisma, and sarcasm that makes Drew such a consistent delight, while also introducing new complexities that will only provide more opportunities for those traits to shine. Meanwhile artist IG Guara and colorist Arif Prianto's expressive character work and bold colors only heighten those moments, and Zzzax looks like a truly imposing force in their care. As for The Assembly, the interest is already piqued, so all in all, moving to San Francisco seems like it was the right move after all. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 While some Star Wars comics attempt to recreate the compelling stories of live-action adventures as others aim to connect the dots between the gaps in the timeline of the franchise, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th-Anniversary Special finds a way to do both. Focusing specifically on Anakin's journey from being a slave on Tattooine to officially becoming Obi-Wan Kenobi's padawan, this special merely expands on the unseen margins of the movie's journey, offering glimpses of Anakin's life with his mom before Qui-Gon Jinn's arrival or his reaction to learning of Qui-Gon's death. Additionally, the artwork from Will Sliney honors the more memorable events of the prequel, including the pod race and the lightsaber duel with Darth Maul, making the special a worthy tribute to the movie that kicked off the prequel trilogy. The book might not necessarily win over critics of the prequels or bring substantial changes to the source material, but anyone who holds The Phantom Menace close to their heart will appreciate seeing beloved sequences illustrated with such vibrancy while also seeing interactions that feel like we've unearthed deleted scenes crafted by George Lucas himself. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5 After the shocking reveal of the new Moon Knight's identity to close out last issue, Vengeance of the Moon Knight #5 was tasked with delivering the context needed to allow that reveal to be more than just a momentary shock to the system. Unfortunately, this issue alone didn't quite deliver on that, and while that could certainly change in the long run, the reasons behind The Shroud's actions just aren't' quite clicking at the moment. Jed MacKay paints a tragic picture of Max, and there is certainly empathy for what he's going through. It's just connecting the dots on why he thought assuming the identity of Moon Knight as his next step where the story falls flat. What does work however is Tigra's visceral reaction to someone trying to hurt Marc's legacy, as you can feel that anger and sadness radiating off every page. 8-Ball's moments of vulnerability are also welcome, once again showcasing how much work and care MacKay has put into building and developing this supporting cast into one of the best in comics. The work of Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Cory Petit is exceptional as well, and their work on The Shroud and his power set is especially impressive and at times rather terrifying. Even with its flaws, Vengeance of the Moon Knight #5 does a lot right, and is an easy recommendation to make. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 WEAPON X-MEN #3 Though it opens with a ludicrous framing device that feels like a child demanding that Mom said it was their turn, this issue of Weapon X-Men at least has an interesting angle for its alternate Earth shenanigans. Writer Christos Gage finally has some fun with the format but it's clear that even just three issues in that this team of just Wolverines sounded better on paper than in execution. Artist Yildiray Çinar is the MVP of the issue however, delivering a unique visual palette to its flashbacks and giving this new Earth that's at the center of it all a unique flair. Çinar also manages to really sell the action beats, with paneling that forecasts the next move and which pays off in spades. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-MEN #34 While some worthwhile subplots still exist in X-Men #34, they struggle for air among the many surprise escalations that lack rhyme or reason and comedic bits that don't land. The return of a certain mutant tracker and MODOK turning the Orchis rank-and-file into fleshy monsters are things that happen, but readers will be hard-pressed to understand why. The tracking character does almost nothing before wandering out of the story again, and the monsters pose so little of a threat to the X-Men at this point that it's unclear why anyone bothered. The issue does bring some closure to the Synch/Talon/Wolverine situation that has been at the heart of the book, but with even the considerable artistic talent involved struggling to make something out of what little the script has to offer, X-Men #34 feels like the tail-end of a story stretched too thin. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #1 I didn't know what to expect when I started going through the issue, but I came away impressed. The watercolor art style takes some getting used to, but once you adapt it helps carry the overall theme of the story. Who knew a story about Captain Paul Reddish, his companion bear, a rampaging viking could be so entertaining. They all fight for top billing in Bear Pirate Viking Queen. A bear that drinks and fights just like one of the men. The comic doesn't shy away from some of the seedier sides of being a pirate, but it doesn't detract from the story. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Blood Brothers Mother #1 is an undeniable success in delivering a nihilistic vision of the Western portraying bleak men against a harsh environment. Whether it can meet the ambition of crafting a compelling statement about humanity's nature is yet to be seen, but as a genre-vehicle it will more than satisfy readers who crave the next Bone Tomahawk or Hell or High Water, ready to see bad men and innocent boys alike damn themselves. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE #3 The Cemetery Kids continue their trek to discover what exactly happened to their friend Pik, but the mini-series continues to suffer from the issue that previous issues had, with one big caveat joining the mix. Artist Daniel Irizarri is joined by artist Gege Schall this time around, making for quite the contrast where the former handled all the artistic responsibilities of the first two issues. This artistic tag-team could have worked had it been from the start, with Schall handling the real world and Irizarri handling the digital one, but to start with the third issue makes for quite the change in a four issue series. The problems I initially had with the first two issues persist here in that Birdie and Pik are interesting enough, but the other two Cemetery Kids could use more back story and/or something to do. Luckily, Thompson and Irizarri are able to inject some creepy scenes here in the digital world of the Dreamwave, but I can't foresee one more issue having enough space to wrap things up in a tidy bow. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 CRAVE #6 The denouement of Crave is bound to satisfy fans of Maria Llovet's new miniseries as it takes space to provide its eclectic mix of young characters satisfying send offs in the wake of the Crave app's impact on campus. There are some cliffhangers remaining from Crave #5 that are quickly addressed with few surprises; the most significant loose thread is very conveniently addressed with a humorous password taped in the worst possible place. Those succinct resolutions provide opportunities for all of the young people and relationships run through the wringer to deliver their own conclusions, all of which feel earned and run the gamut from deeply romantic to deservedly bitter. Some sequences lack much detail beyond the depiction of faces, which are not Llovet's greatest strength when presented in a close-up framing against a void, but they still establish everything required by the story. Although Crave leaves the door open for more stories to be told, it proves to be a well-told story unto itself by its final few pages and sets the stage for an evergreen Image Comics trade in the future. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #10 Ghostlore #10 is too short. For all of the building this story and this series has been doing for a face off between Harmony and her father with Shane, while issue #10 addresses some of the issues between Harmony and her father and adds an additional layer to that coming confrontation, there's actually very little in this issue and it moves very quickly This feels like it could have been more of a part of an issue rather than a full issue. There's also some superficiality in the way the issue approaches Harmony and her father's predicament that leaves the issue just a little unsatisfying. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GODZILLA: WAR FOR HUMANITY #5 The final installment of Godzilla: War for Humanity delivers all of the epic kaiju action and melodramatic catharsis that Showa Era fans could hope for. Most of the issue is focused on Tokyo where more than a half-dozen familiar monsters battle alongside and against Zoospora. Jake Smith delivers impactful panels and gloriously exaggerated giant monsters in every page of the battle sequence, delivering a spotlight for Godzilla and M.O.G.U.E.R.A. without ever forgetting about the many supporting characters surrounding them. These sequences are busy but well defined resulting in pages readers will want to spend time re-reading after taking in this fast-paced finale's events. The solution to stopping Zoospora is well established in both the plot and characters, providing for a climax that is satisfying to readers on multiple levels with a sly sense of humor. War for Humanity presents kaiju as only comics can with deranged monsters and fantastical elements erupting from every page and issue #5 sticks the landing; the result is one of the best Godzilla comics of the past decade. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KAYA #18 Kaya #18 delivers everything I look for in fantasy comics: grand spectacles, character-driven action, impossible decisions and sacrifices, and a sprawling web of events and consequences still to come. Contrasted with earlier conclusions to story arcs, it's apparent that the ambition and scope of this series is continuing to grow to its great benefit. There are both grand triumphs—including a sincerely awesome display of magic—and devastating tragedies, which are all expressed in riveting fashion upon the page. The few splash panels included each capture a sense of grandiosity in their space, but much of the issue is densely packed with quick choices and reactions to these terrible circumstances. Even as the story remains focused on Kaya and Jin, there's an ever-growing appreciation for the world surrounding them. With a new standalone issue and arc on the way, fantasy comics fans ought to be thrilled to know that Kaya will continue its epic adventure for many issues to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 LESTER OF THE LESSER GODS #1

I wanted to like the general conceit of Lester of the Lesser Gods, which is both a subversion of Norse mythology and a post-apocalyptic romp. But this debut issue ultimately ended up being unpleasant, with nearly every line of dialogue being constructed around a thinly-veiled profane double entendre. At a certain point, as the dick jokes keep flying amid grotesque twists and turns, Gideon Kendall's wildly cartoony aesthetic can't even save the narrative flow. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 LILO & STITCH #3 Stitch arrives in the Outback for a tour of Australia's dangerous wildlife and natural beauty in Lilo & Stitch #3. The concepts for this miniseries are apparent throughout as dialogue is often used to directly explain themes and concepts to young audiences; the problem is this leaves little space for characters to exert their own personalities or humor. Even Stitch's broken English often gives way to plain-spoken language to avoid any possibility for confusion. It's simply not very much fun for beloved characters to explain internal conflicts between care and responsibility or the value of protecting our natural environment when those ideas seem largely divorced from narrative. The visuals of the Outback underwhelm at every turn with snakes, kangaroos, and spiders that resemble dashed off sketches and an homage to Uluru that's too small to even make the issue's climactic rescue sequence seem necessary. When action is required panels rarely cohere and result in sequences that are visually confusing, rather than exciting. It's plain to see by now that regardless of age or fondness for Lilo & Stitch, readers will be better served looking for new stories of this titular duo elsewhere. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 MINOR THREATS: THE FASTEST WAY DOWN #2 Oswalt and Blum do such an incredible job of balancing all they're working with in Minor Threats. It's a high wire act that they consistently nail here. Parallel stories across multiple timelines, told through extensive flashbacks. Exposition sequences stuck in the middle of bloody fights. Alter egos and real lives playing out side by side. But it never feels like too much. It never gets confusing or messy. That's such a rare feat for a series with this much on its plate. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NEGADUCK #5 Darkwing's dark doppelganger's story continues as Jeff Parker and Ciro Cangialosi with a solid fifth issue. Following his misadventures with the Fearsome Five, Negaduck is back in the saddle and working toward an insidious new goal. Negaduck #5 feels like the strongest so far, perfectly replicating the feel of the original animated series with some clever puns and unique storytelling for the cartoon villain. This first issue of a new arc has an interesting setup for Negaduck's future and I'm looking forward to further exploring the dark side of St. Canard's world through the eyes of this unpredictable villain. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 RANGER ACADEMY #7 The simmering issues between Sage and Tula finally boil over in Ranger Academy #7, and the fallout delivers drama in spades. Drama in the best possible way mind you, and Maria Ingrande Mora mines that drama brilliantly throughout the issue. Watching Sage process so many revelations in real time can't help but draw you further into her corner, and yet Tula's not painted as an all-out villain, even if she's gone about so much of this in the absolute worst way. You're mad at Sage as well though for how she's directing her anger towards those who love her, and that's all atop an expanding series of mysteries that trace back to the Academy, Sage's father, Tula's past, and the Grid itself. It's quite the impressive tapestry Mora has created, all wonderfully illustrated by Jo Mi-Gyeong and colored by Joana LaFuente, who also knock that last page hook out of the park. Ranger Academy has been an absolute delight, and issue #7 is another prime example of why. If you're not reading Ranger Academy, I couldn't recommend it more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: FANG THE HUNTER #4 Even as a diversion laying the groundwork for future events in Sonic the Hedghehog with a crew of secondary characters, Fang the Hunter has proven to be a comic delight. The final issue addresses the fate fo the Warp Topaz and Fang's showdown with robot enforcers. While the plot work is clearly staged to pay off elsewhere, the battles facing Fang's Gang all deliver, including some excellently explosive gags for Bean and a big brawl for Bark. Fang proves to be the pivotal actor as his cleverness and selfishness result in a variety of outcomes also set to play in future Warp Topaz-related stories. Although the characters and backgrounds sometimes lack the vibrancy expected from this line's cartooning, most of the pages meet the high bar of quality established across IDW's Sonic line as they conclude another fine addition to it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5