‘Arrow’: “The Ties That Bind” Clips Tease War Against Diaz

The CW has released two new videos for “The Ties That Bind”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The first clip, which you can check out above, shows the fractured elements of Team Arrow reuniting, and trying to determine how they will fight Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). As the clip shows, Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) and John Diggle (David Ramsey) won’t be able to provide ARGUS’ full resources, but that initially doesn’t phase the rest of the team. But as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) argues, they need to plan strategically if they’re going to stand a chance against Diaz and his army.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle, recently told ComicBook.com. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz. So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles. They come together.”

But as the second video, which you can check out above, illustrates, Diaz probably won’t go down without a fight, as the season builds to a shocking cliffhanger.

“It’s gonna be interesting,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim said of the remaining episodes last month. “It’s very, you know, I’ve been saying it’s an unconventional kind of finale. It still feels very much like a season finale.”

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale and I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” Guggenheim said. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “The Ties That Bind” below.

Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) targets Team Arrow and their loved ones. Oliver (Stephen Amell) struggles with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) putting herself in danger when she gets the chance to stop Diaz for good.

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Oscar Balderrama.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.