‘Black Lightning’: “The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi” Photos Offer First Glimpse of Looker

The CW has released photos for “The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi”, the upcoming sixth episode of Black Lightning‘s second season.

With Black Lightning taking the night off on account of the midterm elections in the United States, “The Perdi” is still a couple of weeks away and, thus far, not much is known about the episode. However, based off of the photos it appears that Emily Briggs/Looker will make her debut. You can check out the photos in the gallery below.

Originally introduced in Batman and The Outsiders #25 back in 1985, Emily Briggs/Looker has had an interesting history. Kidnapped by an underground civilization called Abyssia, Emily was exposed to cosmic rays when Halley’s Comet passed by Earth, revealing her heritage and unlocking her metahuman powers that made her incredibly beautiful and powerful. She joined up with The Outsiders heroically and later, was turned into a vampire, though her metahuman abilities spared her many traditional vampire weaknesses.

Fans of The CW‘s DC Comics inspired series may recognize the actress portraying Looker on Black Lightning as well. It was reported back in September that Sofia Vassilieva had been cast as Looker. Vassilieva previously appeared as Olivia, a member of Thoas Coville’s Cult of Rao last season on Supergirl. With Black Lightning not part of the Arrowverse, the two characters are not connected.

While it’s not clear exactly how Black Lightning will portray their version of Looker, the character has been mentioned on the series. Early on in the first season, Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy) — herself a member of The Outsiders in comics — directly mentions the character, asking Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) if she wanted to cosplay Looker or Supergirl. Showrunner Salim Akil didn’t elaborate on any details about Looker at this time, though he did say that the show would take an “interesting” approach.

“It’s really going to be interesting, the way we approach that story… I think people will enjoy it, but also be challenged by it,” Akil said.

The addition of Looker also connects with comments Akil made to reporters at San Diego Comic-Con last month in which he revealed that there would be more metahumans coming to Freeland in season two — even if some are villains.

“You know, one of the things I was saying about the upcoming season is that we’re doing is I want to give a nod to comic books in a stronger way,” Akil said. The first four episodes are called ‘The Book of Consequences: The Rise of the Greenlight Babies.’”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi” airs November 20th.