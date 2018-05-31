DC Comics The Joker One:12 Collective Action Figure is Live

Mezco has put a modern, punk-style spin on the Joker with their brand new Clown Prince of Crime One:12 Collective action figure, and if you dig the look, pre-orders are now live. The most affordable place to get one is right here for $80 with free shipping in the US. The figure is expected to arrive on your doorstep in December. Merry Christmas to you!

The official description reads:

“The Clown Prince of Crime is presented in a short-sleeve button down shirt, tailored vest, and pinstripe pants. He comes equipped with the most diabolical of accessories including a teddy bear strapped with dynamite and flaunts two head portraits capturing his maniacal visage.”

“The Joker has a penchant for blending crime and chaos and is the Batman’s most lethal foe. Not only is the Joker the Dark Knight’s greatest villain, he is widely considered one of the greatest villains of all time.”

Features:

• One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 17cm tall

• Seven (7) interchangeable hands

• One (1) weapon holding hand (R)

• One (1) pair of posing/cane holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

Costume:

• Short sleeve button-down shirt

• Tailored vest

• Duty belt with knife sheaths

• Pinstripe pants

• Work boots

Accessories:

• One (1) time bomb teddy bear

• Two (2) knives (fits into sheaths on belt)

• One (1) skull-handled cane

The Joker figure follows closely on the heels of Mezco’s Marvel Comics Wolverine /Logan One:12 Collective figure, which you can pre-order for your collection right here for $80 with free shipping slated for December (double Merry Christmas to you!) The official description and full list of features can be found below.

“Soldier • Weapon • Mutant. The One:12 Collective Logan figure invokes his rugged and feral nature. He features three head portraits, a cowboy hat, a dog tag, a fitted tank-top with jeans, a belt with a western-style buckle, a leather-like jacket with a functional zipper, and cowboy boots. Logan comes with six interchangeable hands – both with and without his trademark claws extended.”

“Born James Howlett, Logan was one of the most prolific X-Men before his tenure as Wolverine came to an end. Now in search of a quieter life, Logan must face the limited nature of his regenerative abilities while also coming to the aid of those who need his help.”

Features:

• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

• Three (3) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 16cm tall

• Six (6) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of clawed fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)



Costume:

• Tailored tank-top

• Belt with western-style buckle

• Jeans

• Leather-like jacket

• Cowboy boots



Accessories:

• One (1) dog tag

• One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

• One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

