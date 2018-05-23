‘The Flash’ Season 4 Finale Recap With Spoilers: “We Are The Flash”

“We Are The Flash” starts with Captain Singh standing in line at Jitters. He’s leaving a voicemail to Barry telling him that, thanks to Iris’ work, on exposing DeVoe, Barry will get his job back at the police department.

Singh’s phone starts cutting out and he finds out it’s been hacked by the Kilgore powers. We see that DeVoe has taken Wells’ homemade thinking cap to launch the Enlightenment. The launching of the satellites knocks power out all over Central City.

Cecile and Joe arrive at STAR Labs. Cecile’s in labor but they’re unable to make it to the hospital. Caitlin says she’ll deliver Cecile.

Cisco tells Barry that DeVoe stole the remaining Dark Force matter that was being stored at STAR Labs. The two are talking when Iris walks in with Marlize.

Marlize explains that they should be able to stop DeVoe by entering his mind and finding the goodness he has left. Marlize explains that they need to find a way to transfer Barry’s consciousness into DeVoe’s and says that they’ll have to use Cecile’s powers.

In the training track, Marlize sets Barry into DeVoe’s chair and places a power-expanding device on Cecile’s head. They explain that using Cecile’s power with DeVoe’s chair, Cecile simply needs to find DeVoe’s brain wavelengths and the chair will transport Barry into DeVoe’s consciousness.

The experiment works and he’s transported into DeVoe’s consciousness at the same exact time the bus was exposed to dark matter.

Marlie explains that Barry needs to find their house and Barry speeds over. He finds the home completely empty and the communications between Team Flash and Barry start going on the fritz as Cecile starts having contractions.

Marlize reveals that if Cecile has the baby, she’ll lose her powers which will trap Barry in DeVoe’s consciousness.

Cisco notices that Wells is missing. He finds Wells in the lab with his thinking cap on. Wells tells Cisco to tell Barry to find the location where Marlize and Clifford first fell in love. The thinking cap peters out and the usage has taken away virtually all of Wells motor skills.

Barry rushes to the picnic where Clifford and Marlize had their first dance and after he arrives, he’s approached by Ralph Dibny, who’s also walking around in DeVoe’s consciousness. Barry relays back to Team Flash that Ralph is still alive.

Barry explains their situation to Dibny, who admits that he hasn’t seen a good DeVoe, only the bad DeVoe floating in his chair. The two are approached by DeVoe, but Barry’s able to take Ralph and run away.

Cecile reveals she’s heard DeVoe’s thoughts and he’s planning on coming to STAR Labs. Cisco vibes to Wells and takes him into the room where Cecile is being held when DeVoe arrives. Cisco reveals that the group is hidden behind a force field that DeVoe can’t penetrate. Marlize transports the group to DeVoe’s pocket dimension.

Barry and Ralph get to Oxford, where the good DeVoe is. They see him slumped over in a chair, he’s been killed.

Ralph tries convincing Barry to leave DeVoe’s consciousness and spend whatever time he has left with his family. Barry refuses to leave and thinks of another idea. Marlize told Barry that if the good DeVoe transported through DeVoe’s nexus, they’d be able to take control. Barry realizes DeVoe has been keeping Ralph alive because if Ralph dies, DeVoe loses control.

Alarms start going off in the pocket dimension, signaling that DeVoe’s getting closer. Cecile is having tougher contractions and Joe gets upset at Marlize. Iris pulls him back and calms him down.

Multiples of DeVoe converge on Barry and Ralph and they all begin fighting. Barry seems defeated but after a quick pep talk by Ralph, they two make quick work of the copies of DeVoe when dozens more clones show up.

Wells keeps repeating the same words over and over and Cisco makes the connection that he sounds exactly like Barry after he came out of the Speed Force. DeVoe arrives at the pocket dimension and begins fighting the members of Team Flash.

DeVoe knocks out everyone on Team Flash except Cecile, but after she oconfronts himm, DeVoe starts choking her.

In DeVoe’s consciousness, DeVoe starts multiplying copies of himself in an attempt to stop Barry and Ralph from crossing into DeVoes nexus. DeVoe’s attempts are unsuccessful and Barry and Ralph cross into the nexus.

Barry wakes up in the pocket dimension and DeVoe realizes he is defeated. DeVoe collapses to the floor and Ralph takes over his body coming back alive.

Marlize is able to shut down the satellites to stop he Enlightenment and the power turns back on across Central City. Iris double checks to make sure there is no longer dark energy in Central City, confirming they defeated DeVoe.

Marlize transports the team back to STAR Labs. Cecile announces that her water just broke and the team moves her into the med bay. As the team leaves the main room, DeVoe’s chair lights up as if it’s been taken over by Kilgore.

Caitlin begins Cecile’s delivery.

The team rendezvous in the main room and DeVoe reappears as a hologram. Marlize says goodbye to her husband and destroys his chair, killing DeVoe for good. With DeVoe dead, his satellites begin falling out of orbit, which trigger alerts at STAR Labs.

Barry speeds out to try and stop the satellites from crashing into Central City. The satellites begin crashing into the city, but Barry, Ralph, and Cisco are able to save anybody from major harm.

The last remaining satellite piece is crashing into Earth and Barry uses his flying punch to disintegrate it, but time reverses as he’s about to make contact. Barry then speeds up to punch it again, but this time the mystery speedster joins him to help out. They break the satellite and she disappears.

Barry returns to STAR Labs to find out that Cecile has given birth.

Marlize gives Cisco technology to reverse the effects Wells has suffered, but it doesn’t work entirely. Although he ha some intelligence restored, it’s not restored fully. Wells makes the realization he needs to go back to his own Earth and spend more time with Jessie Quick. He hugs Team Flash and travels back home.

The team goes to the West household to celebrate the new baby. Wall shows up and surprises the group and talks about defeating a time demon with the Legends.

The mystery girl we’ve seen before shows up and lets herself in. In front of the entire group, she reveals her name is Nora and she’s the daughter of Barry and Iris from the future. She admits she’s made a huge mistake.