Sibling Rivalry Poses a Threat in Supergirl “Stranger Beside Me” Preview

Supergirl‘s fifth season kicked off Sunday night with some major changes for Kara Danvers as well as introduced the new importance of technology for those in National City. Now, The CW has released a new promo for next week’s new episode of Supergirl, “Stranger Beside Me”, that shows some of that new technology at work as well as some new challenges for Kara on both of her professional fronts.

As has previously been mentioned by Supergirl showrunners, technology is a major component of Season 5. Specifically, the series is taking a bit of a Black Mirror approach to things, showing how people frequently use technology as a form of escape as opposed to a took to engage.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” Robert Rovner added. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Stranger Beside Me” below.

“TECHNOLOGY BECOMES THE NEW THREAT- Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), and Brainiac (Jesse Rath) thwart an alien attack while William (Staz Nair) investigates Kara (Melissa Benoist). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) use Obsidian tech to solve a problem. David McWhirter directed the episode, which was written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers.”

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl premieres on October 6, 2019, on The CW. “Stranger Beside Me” will debut on October 13.