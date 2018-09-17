Superman Delivers Spot-On Batman Impression

Superman may have just proven that he has a Batman voice that ranks up there with the Hollywood stars.

SPOILERS for Justice League #7 by Scott Snyder, Jim Cheung, Mark Morales, and Tomeu Morey follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Justice League #7 marks the conclusion of “The Totality” story that began when the series was relaunched in the summer. The story sees the Justice League forced to make heavy decisions after an entity from outside the universe slips through a crack in the Source Wall and makes the journey to Earth. To compound the matter, Lex Luthor has formed a new Legion of Doom with the Joker, Sinestro, Cheetah, Gorilla Grodd, and Black Manta.

But it hasn’t been all gloom and doom. Scott Snyder has established a friendly and at times even playful dynamic between the members of the Justice League. Just as some in the real world have parodied Christian Bale’s grim and growling “Batman voice,” so too have the Justice League members taking to imitating Batman’s serious tone for fun. So far, a few of the League members have offered up their takes, but Cyborg has hinted that Superman does the best impression.

Superman has been reluctant to show off his impression so far, but the moment finally comes in Justice League #7. There’s a climactic battle involving the Justice League, the Ultraviolet Lantern Corps, and the Legion of Doom. The tide eventually turns and the villains make their retreat, which prompts Superman to say, “Why not? After all, criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot.”

The Justice League members have been telepathically linked to each other thanks to Martian Manhunter, so everyone hears the line. Notice that letterer Tom Napolitano uses a gothic-looking font to emphasize the Batman voice. Batman responds in kind with a “Har, har.” The line Superman speaks is a specific callback to Batman’s origin story and his decision to dress up as a bat to frighten criminals.

What do you think of Superman doing his Batman impression? Let us know in the comments!

Justice League #7 is on sale now.

Justice League #7

JUL180661

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Walden Wong (A/CA) Mark Morales, Jim Cheung

It’s wall-to-Source-Wall Justice League action as artist Jim Cheung rejoins writer Scott Snyder! Hawkgirl takes wing against Legion of Doom leader Lex Luthor; John Stewart faces off with old foe Sinestro; the Flash must run down the Still Force-empowered Gorilla Grodd; and Wonder Woman tackles the tag team of Black Manta and Cheetah-underwater, no less!

In Shops: Sep 05, 2018

SRP: $3.99