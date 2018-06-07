HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Show Set Photos Show First Look At Regina King

With Watchmen hitting the streets and beginning to film, fans of the series are excited more than ever to lay their eyes on set photos to see what the show will look like. With a new batch of photos hitting the net for the HBO series, fans have every right to get excited.

The photos, which you can check out here, show Regina King filming on a bridge for the series’ pilot episode. While it’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on in the photos, King can be seen in street clothes, and reacting as she appears to get rained on.

According to the photos’ caption, King could be playing Angela Abraham, who has been previously described as an “independent and intelligent” female police officer. For fans of the original Watchmen comic, this might cause some head-scratching, as there isn’t an established character by that name. But as those involved with Watchmen have explained, the television series won’t be a strict adaptation of the original DC Comics storyline from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, instead taking things into a new contemporary creative direction.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a recent social media post. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

“They will, however, be remixed.” Lindelof continued. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

In addition to King, the cast of Watchmen will include Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard. While no details about their roles have officially been announced, it’s safe to assume that more details will come about as production rolls along.

Watchmen does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.