Arkham Horror: The Roleplaying Game Announced

Asmodee has announced a new roleplaying game based on its Arkham Horror franchise. Today, Edge Studios announced that it was developing a tabletop RPG based on the Arkham Horror franchise, a game franchise largely developed by sister studio Fantasy Flight Games. The new RPG will use a new "Dynamic Pool System" (or DPS for short) that is described as "easy to learn" but contains "strategic depth." The game will launch with a new Starter Set at Gen Con that contains both rules and physical components to help immerse players into the world of the game. No other details about future rulebooks or support for the game has been announced. A trailer for the new game can be seen below:

Traditionally, cosmic horror at the tabletop has been dominated by the long-running Call of Cthulhu, although other games also exist within the genre. The use of the Arkham Horror world is interesting, in part because there's already a wealth of stories and characters that can be tapped into, and because Fantasy Flight Games has made a noted effort to diversify the investigators trying to stem the tide of the Elder Gods coming into being. To date, Fantasy Flight has produced a popular living card game based on Arkham Horror, plus several board games.

Edge Studios has slowly but steadily produced RPGs based on various Asmodee franchises and IPs. The studio, which took control of the various RPG products previously published by Fantasy Flight Games, currently produces RPG supplements based on Legend of the Five Rings and Twilight Imperium. The publisher also currently manages reprints of the popular Star Wars RPG line, as well as several smaller original titles.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.