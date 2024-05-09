Fallout 3 is now available to download for free. To be more specific, the Game of the Year Edition, which comes with all of the game's DLC. This includes Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta. This is dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of hours of content for free. Better yet, it's great content. While Fallout 3 doesn't hold up incredibly well in 2024, it doesn't erase the fact it is one of the greatest RPGs ever released. And for the entire month of May, it can be downloaded for free, if you meet the requirements.

For one, the free codes are PC codes. The game is available on consoles, but console codes are not included. The other requirement is because this offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, you need an active subscription to Amazon Prime. That said, once claimed, the game is yours to keep, regardless of whether or not you maintain an active Amazon Prime subscription.

For those somehow unfamiliar with Fallout 3, it debuted back in 2008 via Bethesda and its internal studio, Bethesda Game Studios. This was many years before Xbox acquired Bethesda. And it was when Bethesda Game Studios was at the peak of its power.

The third major installment in the series, and the first from Bethesda after it acquired the rights of the franchise from Interplay Entertainment, it garnered a 93 on Metacritic, and was a landmark moment for RPGs on console. To this end, the game is widely considered one of the greatest games ever made and a pioneer at its time for the RPG genre as we know it today.

"Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault," reads an official blurb about the game. "Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world – radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America's First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation."