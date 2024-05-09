Xbox Game Pass Price Reportedly May Increase

Xbox Game Pass remains one of the cheapest ways to enjoy new games, but it sounds like the cost could end up getting a little bit higher. According to a new report from The Verge, Microsoft is once again considering a price increase for the subscription service. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but sources for the report indicate that there is a lot of internal debate surrounding the service, and how to best handle both the price, and which content gets added. It's worth noting that the price of Xbox Game Pass was just increased last year, with the standard subscription going from $9.99 to $10.99, and Game Pass Ultimate increasing from $14.99 to $16.99.

Will Call of Duty Come to Xbox?

In addition to concerns over price, it seems that Xbox continues to internally debate whether Call of Duty games should be released day one on the service, just like other first-party games. The addition of Call of Duty games to Xbox Game Pass always seemed to be a likely outcome from the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, there are reportedly concerns about Game Pass cutting into the profits of the series. Call of Duty is a series that has sold incredibly well for Activision Blizzard, and Microsoft seems hesitant to do anything that could jeopardize those profits. The service has also seen a slowdown in subscribers, which might explain any efforts to rethink the overall Game Pass strategy.

The Future of Xbox

These conversations about Game Pass come at a time when the future of the Xbox brand is a hot topic of debate. This week, multiple Xbox owned studios were shut down by the company, including Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks. These decisions have been widely met with frustration by Xbox users, especially since these are coming in a year where Microsoft's overall strategy seems to be constantly shifting. For a company that has tossed around billions on acquisitions over the last few years, Xbox suddenly seems desperate to recoup cash, from closing studios, to bringing its first-party games to other platforms.

Fans don't really seem to know what the strategy is for Xbox right now, or how the brand can turn around highly negative perceptions. While it might be a great deal for subscribers, Game Pass doesn't seem to be drawing in new subscribers, or new Xbox users, despite being a key part of the company's strategy for several years now. A major reevaluation of Xbox Game Pass might be necessary at this point, including what it costs, and which games are brought to the service.

Are you worried about the price of Xbox Game Pass increasing? Do you think we'll see Call of Duty games on the service? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!