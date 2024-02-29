Discworld Tabletop RPG Announced, More Discworld Tabletop Games on the Way

Modiphius, the maker of Star Trek Adventures, has announced they've obtained a license to produce games based on Terry Prachett's Discworld series. The first of these games will be a tabletop roleplaying game set in the city of Ankh-Morpork and the wider Disc, with a Kickstarter planned for late 2024. This marks the first Discworld tabletop RPG produced since 1998, when Steve Jackson Games published a Discworld sourcebook using GURPS rules. Modiphius has also stated that it plans to publish tabletop games that "honour the humour, satire, and darkly entertaining fantasy series."

Pratchett's Discworld series is one of the prolific fantasy series of all times, with the celebrated British author penning over 40 novels before his death in 2015. The novels touched on a variety of genres and themes ranging from traditional fantasy to crime procedurals and featured a wide-ranging cast of characters and storylines that interweave with each other. The 41 Discworld novels can be somewhat divided into eight or so "series" that focus on certain protagonists or groupings, although each also acts a standalone novel. The first Discworld book, The Color of Magic, celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

In a press release announcing the new game license, Modiphius founder and chief creative officer Chris Birch said, "I'm sure many of us have Terry's unique world in our mind's eye when we're roleplaying. Ankh-Morpork has had such a special place in the community and is full of so much character it was a great place to begin our journeys on the Disc." Notably, Pratchett was also a tabletop roleplaying game enthusiast and often cited his experiences at the table as inspiration for many of the ideas and characters that eventually ended up in his novels.

As part of the license, Modiphius has asked the Discworld fanbase for input into the games by filling out a survey that can be found here.