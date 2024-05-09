New PS1-Era Horror Game Out Today Is For Old School Resident Evil Fans

There is a new horror game out today that pays homage to PS1-era horror games. In particular, fans of the older, nostalgic Resident Evil games from this time may want to check it out. The game in question is called Crow Country from developer SFB Games. As of today, it is available via PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Reviews for it are still rolling in, but right now it is sitting at an 84 on Metacritic. In other words, it's apparently quite good, unlike many of the games that try and mimi this era of horror but come up just short of recreating the magic.

"A survival horror adventure featuring a rich atmosphere; a strong, tangible sense of place; a small but memorable cast of characters; meaningful exploration; engaging puzzles; and most of all-a beautiful, uncanny blend of tension and tranquility," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official description continues: "The year is 1990. Edward Crow has disappeared. The owner of "Crow Country" (a small theme park in the rural outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia), he has not been seen since he unexpectedly shut down his park two years ago. The silence is broken when a mysterious young woman named Mara Forest ventures into the heart of the abandoned theme park in order to find him."

If you are strapped on cash and don't want to gamble on an indie horror game, you can check out a free demo of it on all platforms. You won't be able to play the full game, but it will give you a taste of what to expect and whether you want to spend your money on it. How much it costs, we don't know, because at the moment of publishing it doesn't unlock for another hour. As a result, it also doesn't have any user reviews.

