Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director Details Graphical Upgrade Coming in Future Update

The director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has said that he's well aware of one complaint that fans have with the RPG, but promises that a fix will be coming shortly. By all accounts, the second entry in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy has been very well received so far. Not only is it 2024's highest-rated game on Metacritic so far, but fans who have been playing Rebirth since its launch mere days ago have been sharing nothing but praise on social media. Now, those at Square Enix have made it publicly known that they're already working to rectify one area of the title that has received some criticism.

Speaking to publication One More Game, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Naoki Hamaguchi acknowledged that those on the development team have seen fans come about with criticism for the performance mode featured in the game. Specifically, Hamaguchi said that some of the lighting in this mode makes characters look "very scary" at times. As a result, Square is looking to fix this issue in a patch that should be arriving relatively soon.

"We've received a lot of feedback on whether the graphics in the performance mode will be improved or not. We hear you and we are currently working on an update patch to improve that aspect. I don't think the release date would be far away from now," Hamaguchi said. "We have heard from players that in certain situations, the facial lighting makes some character shadows look very scary. So that's one part of the update that we are working on."

As Hamaguchi mentions, this tweak to how performance mode operates in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth isn't the only such fix that this upcoming patch for the game will contain. For the time being, though, it's not known what else Square Enix might look to resolve. In all likelihood, the publisher is going to wait and continue seeing what feedback Rebirth players have in the days ahead. After that time, an update for the game should end up rolling out that features new upgrades.

For the time being, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available to play exclusively on PlayStation 5. Like other Final Fantasy games in recent years, though, Rebirth will only be exclusive to PS5 for a period of three months. After this time, the title can then come to other platforms such as Xbox and PC, although Square Enix has yet to announce launch plans for either of these avenues just yet.

[H/T @Genki_JPN]

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.