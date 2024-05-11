Stellar Blade Players Discover Hidden Move in the Game and Are Blown Away

Stellar Blade has been out on PS5 for a few weeks now, and according to some PS5 users on the Stellar Blade Reddit page, it's a lock in for Game of the Year contender. This may be a bit hopeful on the part of Stellar Blade fans, but since the game's release many PS5 users have been waxing lyrical about the exclusive. While much of the larger industry chatter about the game has been about its fan-service protagonist, Eve, there has been praise heaped onto the PS5 game for it soundtrack, art direction, and combat.

If you have spent any time with Stellar Blade, you will know it has lot of hidden animations in the form of unique and rare finishers. To this end, PS5 users can complete the game and not see most of these unique animations, let alone all of them. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page this week is a post blown away by one of these hidden animations, which as the title reveals, the player has only ever seen one time. Judging by the number of votes up and some of the comments, many others players have also never seen the animation.

"Holy f****** s*** that's gorgeous," reads the top comment on the post below. "Wait what... I've completed NG+ and I only thought there was the one where she jumps forward with the sword in them," reads another comment.

Of course, the comments reveal some players have not only come across this animation, but triggered it quite a bit. That said, considering how many of the game's hardcore fans didn't know about this animation, it is assume much of the wider, more casual fanbase has also missed this one, and likely many others, as there are some that are even more rare than this one.

Stellar Blade is available via the PS5 and the PS5 only. For more coverage on the major new PS5 release -- including all of the latest Stellar Blade news, all of the latest Stellar Blade rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals involving Stellar Blade -- click here.