Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Review & Discussion | ComicBook Nation's Quick Save

The Quick Save team spends Leap Day getting deep into Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - and we have several reviews to share!

The ComicBook Nation Quick Save team offers their full non-spoiler review of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (so far) as they play through the game on release day!

Is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth worth the hype calling it a massive improvement over the Final Fantasy VII Remake?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Review

ComicBook Nation's Anime Initiative and Quick Save host Evan Valentine didn't mince words in his review, calling Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a "perfect sequel."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth improves on nearly every aspect of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, pushing the PlayStation 5 to the limit and creating a jaw-dropping experience in the process. Improving on both the Remake and the original version of the game seemed like a nigh impossible task, but somehow, Square Enix was able to do just that. Clear your "2024 Game of The Year" lists, because Rebirth might just have it in the bag. Rating: 5/5

