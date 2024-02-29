Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Releases With Major Issue to Some Physical Discs

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is at long last available today, but some are finding the game's physical edition on PlayStation 5 contains a pretty huge problem. Upon the announcement of its launch date last year, Square Enix informed fans that the next installment in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series would be released on two discs for PS5. While this news excited longtime fans as it served as a sort of callback to the game's original version on PS1, it now looks as though a notable error with the discs have come about in specific regions.

Detailed by Square Enix on its official website, the publisher said that there was a printing error on Sony's part that reversed the labels on the discs for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Essentially, the "Play Disc", which is the disc that must be inserted into a PS5 in order to play, has been accidentally labeled as the "Data Disc", which is the one that installs the game. Fortunately, this problem is relatively easy to fix as those who purchased the game simply have to keep in mind that the discs are reversed. Square also notes that this mixup has only impacted copies of the game in Japan and other parts of Asia.

"Due to a defect in the manufacturing process at Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., an error has occurred in the label printed on the surface of the disc and the content recorded on the disc for the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth packaged disc (set of 2)," Square Enix wrote on the matter. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please note that Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. is currently considering how to respond to the product due to this incident and has not yet determined."

Obviously, the good news with this situation is that it doesn't seem to be impacting any Western regions for the time being. Additionally, as Square Enix notes, Sony is looking into a solution that will resolve the matter in some way for those who have been effected by this mistake. For now, it's not known what exactly this might look like, but we'll be sure to share an update if more news comes about.

As mentioned, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now available, exclusively on PS5. The game will remain a timed exclusive for a period of three months, at which point it can begin coming to other platforms. If you're interested in hearing more about what we think about FFVII Rebirth, you can read our official review of the game right here.

[H/T Gematsu]