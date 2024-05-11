Games Workshop Announces Price Increases for Warhammer Miniatures

Games Workshop is increasing the price of most of its Warhammer miniatures. This week, Games Workshop announced that it would be increasing the prices of some of its products, with an average price increase between 3-5% depending on the country. The price increases will impact mostly miniatures products and Games Workshop confirmed that products like paint pots and paint sets, White Dwarf, and Black Library products would not be impacted. The price increases will go into effect on June 10th, giving fans about a month to obtain miniatures at their current prices.

"It's an unfortunate truth that the world keeps getting more expensive," Games Workshop wrote in an article announcing the change. "Prices for food, materials, and transportation have been trending upward for a few years now, and Warhammer isn't immune to that trend."

This marks the third calendar year in a row that Games Workshop has increased the prices of its miniatures. The company previously raised prices of its plastic miniatures and spray paints by 6% in 2023 and 5% in 2022. Between the various increases, some products could see their prices jump by almost 17% when compared to their prices at the beginning of 2022.

Games Workshop has experienced strong sales in recent years, with the company reporting £235 million in revenue over its most recent six month period and profits of £94 million during the same period. Games Workshop is also expected to have a strong 2024, in part due to the impending launch of a new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, a new version of its second-largest game. Games Workshop is also preparing for the launch of a new live-action Warhammer 40K project on Prime Video, which is being executive produced by Warhammer 40,000 super-fan Henry Cavill.