Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Platinum Trophy Is Going to Take You a VERY Long Time

After a long wait, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally available on PlayStation 5. While some fans will no doubt rush through the game to find out where the story leaves off, those obsessed with completing every aspect of the game and unlocking its Platinum Trophy are going to have their work cut out. As reported by PowerPyx, getting the Platinum will take between 150 and 200 hours to obtain. Part of the reason is players will have to beat the game twice: once on Easy or Normal, and the second on Hard.

In addition to revealing the length of time this will take, PowerPyx also noted the most difficult trophy to obtain. Apparently, it's the 7-Star Hotel trophy. To get it, players must obtain all 88 Seaside Inn Treasure Trove items. That requires completing all minigames and Combat Simulator challenges on the highest ranks, as well as other side quests. It's easy to see how that could take a ton of time, and readers should keep in mind that the hour numbers to unlock the Platinum Trophy are just an estimate; some talented players might be able to do so in less time, while others might take longer.

Are Platinum Trophies Worth the Effort?

Platinum Trophies are basically a badge of honor for some players. It's an impressive achievement that some players are able to pull off with the right amount of time and dedication. That said, it's not for everyone! There are plenty of gamers that are fine just finishing the main story and jumping into a new game at that point. There's no wrong way to do it, and players can't be faulted for not wanting to do it. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Platinum is definitely the kind of thing players will need to set aside a lot of time for, though some might not mind given the game's positive reviews. It might even be something for hardcore fans to work towards while they wait for the third game in the trilogy!

When Will the Next Chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy be Released?

Now that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is officially in the hands of players, the developers can move on to the third and final chapter in the trilogy. At this time, we don't know very much about the next chapter. We do know that development is in about the same place Rebirth was when Final Fantasy VII Remake released in 2020. That means the final chapter will probably come out around 2028, or possibly even later. We also know that some elements that should have appeared in Rebirth have actually been pushed to the game's third chapter, likely as a result of the death of one of the game's Japanese voice actors.

