Mario Day 2024 Sale Discounts a Bunch of Great Nintendo Switch Games

Mario Day is nearly upon us, and Nintendo is celebrating its mascot with a sale discounting several games. For Nintendo Switch owners that have been on the fence about checking out some of the character's adventures, this should be the perfect opportunity. The digital versions of these games have been discounted on the Nintendo Switch eShop, as well as through retailers like Target, Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop and Walmart. The eShop sale is live now, and the discounts will be good through March 17th at 11:59 p.m. PT, but readers should know that some of the other retailer discounts will end quicker. The following games have been discounted:

Mario Day Sale Additions and Exclusions

In addition to the base games, there are also discounts on DLC for certain titles. For example, the multiplayer pack for Luigi's Mansion 3 and the expansions for both Mario + Rabbids games can be found at a discount on the eShop. Unsurprisingly, some of the more recent Mario games are missing from the current discounts, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Fans hoping to buy any of those games are going to have to pay full price, unfortunately!

What is Mario Day?

Over the last few years, Nintendo has adopted March 10th as Mario Day, based on the fact that MAR10 looks an awful lot like the character's name. It's kind of a silly excuse to celebrate, but Nintendo fans end up benefiting from it, as games get discounted and there are sometimes new announcements on and around that day. In addition to this year's discounts, LEGO will have some kind of Mario related announcements on March 9th. It's likely we'll see some new sets announced, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Reliable Nintendo leaker Pyoro is also teasing that Nintendo will have some kind of news about two upcoming Switch games: Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Neither game has a set release date yet, so it's possible that could change over the next couple days!

