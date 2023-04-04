There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding The Super Mario Bros. Movie, both among existing fans and those totally new to the franchise. The Mario franchise has been going strong for nearly four decades now, and Nintendo's mustachioed mascot has appeared in a lot of games during that time. Thankfully, some of the very best of these are easily accessible on Nintendo Switch, and there are even a couple that can be found on Android and iOS devices, as well. To celebrate the movie's release, we've compiled a list of some of the best games available right now, and where to find them. Readers should keep in mind that this is not an all-encompassing list, and there are plenty of other great games that can be found featuring Mario; the goal isn't to simply list the best Mario games, but rather to offer a good starting point for players looking for a recommendation. As such, most of the games on the list have been released within the last six years, but there are a couple of older games that also made the cut. Keep reading to see our picks for the best Mario games to play after watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Photo: Nintendo) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury represents one of the greatest bargains that can be found on Nintendo Switch, as the collection is comprised of two excellent games. Super Mario 3D World is an isometric platforming game in which players can start out as Mario, Luigi, Toad, or Princess Peach. The game can be enjoyed with just one player, or with up to three friends locally or online. Multiplayer is where the game truly excels, offering an experience where players simultaneously work together while also competing for bragging rights in each stage. The game also marks the first appearance of Mario's Cat Suit power-up, which appears in the movie. Meanwhile, Bowser's Fury is a great new one-player 3D adventure, similar to classics like Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy. It's on the shorter side compared to other 3D Mario games, but it's hard to complain when there's already so much content in this package. With two unique games for the price of one, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury gets my highest recommendation for any Mario game on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our full review of the game right here.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Mario Kart Tour (Photo: NIntendo) At this point in the Nintendo Switch's life, it seems nearly every system owner has Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The racing game represents the very best in the spin-off series, with a huge wealth of content, and excellent gameplay. Nintendo has also been adding a bunch of new tracks via the game's Booster Course Pass DLC. For anyone entranced by the movie's Rainbow Road sequence, the racer is a must-buy. Of course, Mario fans that don't have a Nintendo Switch can always check out the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. Nintendo has steadily supported the mobile game with a stream of new drivers and tracks over the last few years. These exclusive locations are actually quite good, and Nintendo has recently started adding them to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The mobile game isn't nearly as strong as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it's a worthwhile option for gamers just starting to get into Mario.

Super Mario Odyssey (Photo: Nintendo) 3D Mario games are always special, and Super Mario Odyssey continues the trend established by Super Mario 64. Super Mario Odyssey is often considered one of the very best games on Nintendo Switch, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Super Mario Odyssey is a massive game, filled with tons of secrets to uncover, brilliant level designs, and terrifically catchy music. It also replaces Mario's traditional power-ups with a mechanic that allows him to use his hat to take over the bodies of enemies. If you've ever wanted to control Mario foes like Goombas, Chain Chomps, and Cheep Cheeps, this one is a must-play.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Photo: Nintendo) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest entry in Nintendo's fan favorite fighting franchise. The series features some of the most iconic characters in the video game industry, including Mario movie stars like Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong. It might not technically be a Mario game, but there's a ton of Mario-related content to enjoy, including playable characters, stages, and music from the series. As Nintendo's mascot, Mario has always been front and center in the Smash Bros. series, and the games offer easy mechanics to learn that still require skill to master.

Super Mario World (Photo: Nintendo) Originally released alongside the Super Nintendo, Super Mario World remains one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game improved on every aspect of Mario's NES adventures, with excellent gameplay, gorgeous pixel art, and a massive map with hidden secrets to uncover. After more than 30 years, the game holds up incredibly well, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can find it in the SNES app.

Donkey Kong Country (Photo: Nintendo) Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong play major roles in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and anyone interested in learning more about them would do well to check out the original Donkey Kong Country. Released for the Super Nintendo back in 1994, the game was one of the most technically impressive on the system. These days, the computer-generated graphics don't look quite as good as they used to, but the platforming gameplay holds up really well. It also features one of the most incredible soundtracks in gaming, thanks to composer David Wise. Like Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country has released on a ton of systems over the years, but it can be easily found on Nintendo Switch Online's SNES app.

Super Mario Run (Photo: Nintendo) For Mario fans that don't have a Nintendo Switch, there are two solid options that can be downloaded on iOS and Android platforms. In addition to the previously mentioned Mario Kart Tour, there's also Super Mario Run. Super Mario Run takes the classic 2D platforming found in games like Super Mario World and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and combines that gameplay with an auto-runner. Players control Mario's jumping ability by tapping the screen, using it to defeat familiar enemies like Goombas and Koopa Troopas. However, Mario moves along on his own throughout each level. That makes Super Mario Run a great entry point for younger players, and it's also an option that's much less expensive.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Photo: Nintendo) The Toads of the Mushroom Kingdom haven't gotten a lot of games where they've been able to shine, but Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a rare exception. A spin-off of Super Mario 3D World, Treasure Tracker tasks Captain Toad with solving 3D puzzles and avoiding enemies. The gameplay is unlike anything else in the Mario franchise, but it's uniquely charming. The graphics are also eye-poppingly gorgeous. For players on the fence about the game, the Nintendo Switch eShop has a free demo available for download.