Nintendo Switch Leaker Claims Information About First-Party Exclusives Coming This Week

Last month, a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase shined a light on several third-party and indie games coming this year to Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the video offered little information about first-party games, including previously announced titles like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. However, it seems fans won't be kept waiting long for new details on either of those games! The leaker Pyoro is now hinting that Nintendo will have something to share about them both sometime around Mario Day, which is held every year on March 10th.

The hints from Pyoro can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

As Pyoro mentions above, March 10th falls on a Sunday this year. That would be an unusual day for Nintendo to drop news about a couple of upcoming games, but it's possible we could learn more a few days ahead of time, possibly on the 7th or 8th. That's all just speculation on our part, but it's worth noting that Pyoro has proven incredibly reliable in the past. Last summer, the leaker dropped huge hints about Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the Super Mario RPG remake days before they were revealed during a Nintendo Direct. Last month, they also shared images of dolphins ahead of the reveal for Endless Ocean Luminous.

What is MAR10 Day?

Over the last few years, Nintendo has celebrated March 10th as Mario Day. Unlike Pokemon Day, which is held on the day the franchise actually started, Mario Day is simply a play on the fact that the first three letters in March and Mario happen to be the same, and the number 10 makes the whole thing read as "MAR10." It's a bit silly, but Nintendo and several other retailers use that day to offer discounts on Mario merchandise and video games. Announcements about Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD would make a lot of sense as part of that celebration. It's possible we could even get release dates for these two games. At this time, we know Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is coming this summer, but there's been no information on a release date for Paper Mario outside of "2024."

Nintendo Switch First-Party Games in 2024

Nintendo started this year with Another Code: Recollection in January and a remake of Mario vs. Donkey Kong in February. The next first-party game for Nintendo Switch is Princess Peach: Showtime!, which is set to release on March 22nd. Following that game, Endless Ocean Luminous is coming on May 2nd. That leaves Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Metroid Prime 4 as the only remaining first-party games announced for Switch. Metroid Prime 4 is still in development, but we have no idea if the game will actually be coming out this year.

